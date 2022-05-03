  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
River Nene Carrot

Testimonials

"Thanks for this and thanks to you within days I had several ‘Man and Van’ calls."
- Vanessa Bird - NORPIP
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables

Guy's Dandelion Pasta

Author: Riverford Organics Published: 3rd May 2022 06:04
 Recipe of the week

 

Preparation Time: 10 mins
Cooking Time: 20 mins

Serves: 4 people

Ingredients
  • 100-200g washed dandelion leaves (more if you love bitter flavours, less if you don’t)
  • 2-4 garlic cloves, roughly chopped
  • 1 mild chilli, finely chopped or the equivalent of chilli flakes
  • 50-100ml double cream or crème fraîche
  • 50-100g parmesan (optional)
  • 500g pasta (preferably linguine or spaghetti)
  • olive oil

Instruction
  1. Plunge the dandelion leaves in salted boiling water for 1 min (maybe 2 mins if you want the dish to be less bitter).
  2. Drain and refresh under a cold tap, before squeezing out as much water as possible and roughly chopping.
  3. While your pasta is cooking, gently fry the garlic in a good splash of olive oil.
  4. At the first sign of the garlic colouring, add the dandelion and cook for about 3-5 mins.
  5. Season, add cream to taste (if you love the bitter flavour of dandelion/radicchio etc use less, add more if you don’t) and cook for another min.
  6. Stir in the parmesan just before tossing in the pasta. Add more parmesan to taste at the table.

Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies