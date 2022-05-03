NN12

Recipe of the Week Guy's Dandelion Pasta Author: Riverford Organics Published: 3rd May 2022 06:04 Preparation Time: 10 mins

Cooking Time: 20 mins

Serves: 4 people

Ingredients 100-200g washed dandelion leaves (more if you love bitter flavours, less if you don’t)

2-4 garlic cloves, roughly chopped

1 mild chilli, finely chopped or the equivalent of chilli flakes

50-100ml double cream or crème fraîche

50-100g parmesan (optional)

500g pasta (preferably linguine or spaghetti)

olive oil

Instruction Plunge the dandelion leaves in salted boiling water for 1 min (maybe 2 mins if you want the dish to be less bitter). Drain and refresh under a cold tap, before squeezing out as much water as possible and roughly chopping. While your pasta is cooking, gently fry the garlic in a good splash of olive oil. At the first sign of the garlic colouring, add the dandelion and cook for about 3-5 mins. Season, add cream to taste (if you love the bitter flavour of dandelion/radicchio etc use less, add more if you don’t) and cook for another min. Stir in the parmesan just before tossing in the pasta. Add more parmesan to taste at the table.

Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/