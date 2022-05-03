Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables
Guy's Dandelion Pasta
|Author: Riverford Organics
|Published: 3rd May 2022 06:04
Preparation Time: 10 mins
Cooking Time: 20 mins
Serves: 4 people
Ingredients
- 100-200g washed dandelion leaves (more if you love bitter flavours, less if you don’t)
- 2-4 garlic cloves, roughly chopped
- 1 mild chilli, finely chopped or the equivalent of chilli flakes
- 50-100ml double cream or crème fraîche
- 50-100g parmesan (optional)
- 500g pasta (preferably linguine or spaghetti)
- olive oil
Instruction
- Plunge the dandelion leaves in salted boiling water for 1 min (maybe 2 mins if you want the dish to be less bitter).
- Drain and refresh under a cold tap, before squeezing out as much water as possible and roughly chopping.
- While your pasta is cooking, gently fry the garlic in a good splash of olive oil.
- At the first sign of the garlic colouring, add the dandelion and cook for about 3-5 mins.
- Season, add cream to taste (if you love the bitter flavour of dandelion/radicchio etc use less, add more if you don’t) and cook for another min.
- Stir in the parmesan just before tossing in the pasta. Add more parmesan to taste at the table.
Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/
