Recipe of the Week Steak & Asparagus Stir Fry With Jasmine Rice Author: Riverford Organics Published: 19th April 2022 06:53 Preparation Time: 10 mins

Cooking Time: 25 mins

Serves: 4 people

Ingredients 200g jasmine rice

1 star anise

sea salt

1 tbsp sesame seeds (we used black)

oil for frying to a high temperature, eg. sunflower

1 rump steak, cut into strips across the grain (or use our beef stir fry)

200g asparagus, trimmed of their woody ends & cut in half

small piece of fresh ginger, peeled & very finely sliced

1 small garlic clove, finely chopped

1 red chilli, deseeded & finely sliced lengthways

2 spring onions, thinly sliced on the diagonal

3 tbsp hoisin sauce

1 tbsp soy sauce

Instruction Put the jasmine rice and star anise in a small saucepan (one with a lid). Add a pinch of salt and 400ml water. Bring to the boil and cook for 5 mins, then cover, remove from the heat and leave to steam for approx 20-25 mins, until the rice has absorbed the liquid and is soft and sticky. Remove the star anise. Once the rice is cooked, put the sesame seeds in a dry wok or large frying pan and gently heat for 30 secs-1 min, stirring, until toasted. Tip onto a plate and keep to one side. Heat the oil in the wok (or pan) until smoking. Add the beef, asparagus, ginger and garlic and fry, stirring, for 3 mins. Add the hoisin and soy sauces. Stir for a min to warm through, adding a splash of water if needed to thin the sauce. Throw over the sesame seeds, chilli and spring onions to serve, with the rice.

