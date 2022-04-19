Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables
Steak & Asparagus Stir Fry With Jasmine Rice
|Author: Riverford Organics
|Published: 19th April 2022 06:53
Preparation Time: 10 mins
Cooking Time: 25 mins
Serves: 4 people
Ingredients
- 200g jasmine rice
- 1 star anise
- sea salt
- 1 tbsp sesame seeds (we used black)
- oil for frying to a high temperature, eg. sunflower
- 1 rump steak, cut into strips across the grain (or use our beef stir fry)
- 200g asparagus, trimmed of their woody ends & cut in half
- small piece of fresh ginger, peeled & very finely sliced
- 1 small garlic clove, finely chopped
- 1 red chilli, deseeded & finely sliced lengthways
- 2 spring onions, thinly sliced on the diagonal
- 3 tbsp hoisin sauce
- 1 tbsp soy sauce
Instruction
- Put the jasmine rice and star anise in a small saucepan (one with a lid). Add a pinch of salt and 400ml water.
- Bring to the boil and cook for 5 mins, then cover, remove from the heat and leave to steam for approx 20-25 mins, until the rice has absorbed the liquid and is soft and sticky. Remove the star anise.
- Once the rice is cooked, put the sesame seeds in a dry wok or large frying pan and gently heat for 30 secs-1 min, stirring, until toasted.
- Tip onto a plate and keep to one side. Heat the oil in the wok (or pan) until smoking.
- Add the beef, asparagus, ginger and garlic and fry, stirring, for 3 mins. Add the hoisin and soy sauces.
- Stir for a min to warm through, adding a splash of water if needed to thin the sauce.
- Throw over the sesame seeds, chilli and spring onions to serve, with the rice.
Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/
Comments
