Griddled Leeks With Wild Rice

Author: Riverford Organics Published: 26th April 2022 06:33
 Recipe of the week

 

Preparation Time: 10 mins
Cooking Time: 40 mins

Serves: 4 people

Ingredients
  • 3 medium leeks, cut into 5cm lengths
  • 75g wild rice
  • 50g quinoa (we used a mixture of red & white quinoa for colour - red has a nutty flavour)
  • 3 tbsp good olive oil plus some for drizzling
  • 1 tbsp vinegar (whatever you have to hand - white, balsamic, cider)
  • 2 tsp dijon mustard
  • juice of ½ lemon, to taste
  • 15g fresh chervil leaves

 

Instruction
  1. Boil the wild rice for 35-40 mins until tender.
  2. Meanwhile, boil the leeks in another pan for approx 8 mins, until tender. Scoop them out with a slotted spoon and put in a bowl of cold water to refresh, then drain.
  3. Add the quinoa to the pan the leeks were in and boil for 15 mins.
  4. Whisk 3 tbsp oil, vinegar, mustard and lemon juice in a small bowl.
  5. Season with salt and pepper. Heat a griddle pan. Toss the drained leeks in a little oil. Griddle on each side to make ridge marks.
  6. Drain the rice and quinoa.
  7. Toss in the dressing with the chervil, saving a few leaves. Check the seasoning.
  8. Serve on a platter with the leeks and garnish with the reserved chervil leaves.

Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/

 

