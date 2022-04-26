Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables
Griddled Leeks With Wild Rice
|Author: Riverford Organics
|Published: 26th April 2022 06:33
Preparation Time: 10 mins
Cooking Time: 40 mins
Serves: 4 people
Ingredients
- 3 medium leeks, cut into 5cm lengths
- 75g wild rice
- 50g quinoa (we used a mixture of red & white quinoa for colour - red has a nutty flavour)
- 3 tbsp good olive oil plus some for drizzling
- 1 tbsp vinegar (whatever you have to hand - white, balsamic, cider)
- 2 tsp dijon mustard
- juice of ½ lemon, to taste
- 15g fresh chervil leaves
Instruction
- Boil the wild rice for 35-40 mins until tender.
- Meanwhile, boil the leeks in another pan for approx 8 mins, until tender. Scoop them out with a slotted spoon and put in a bowl of cold water to refresh, then drain.
- Add the quinoa to the pan the leeks were in and boil for 15 mins.
- Whisk 3 tbsp oil, vinegar, mustard and lemon juice in a small bowl.
- Season with salt and pepper. Heat a griddle pan. Toss the drained leeks in a little oil. Griddle on each side to make ridge marks.
- Drain the rice and quinoa.
- Toss in the dressing with the chervil, saving a few leaves. Check the seasoning.
- Serve on a platter with the leeks and garnish with the reserved chervil leaves.
Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.