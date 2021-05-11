  • Bookmark this page

Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables

Asparagus & Wootton Dairy Millstone Frittata

Author: Riverford Organics Published: 11th May 2021 07:02
 Recipe of the week

 

Preparation Time: 10 mins
Cooking Time: 15 mins

Serves: 1-2 people

Ingredients
  • small knob of butter
  • 1 shallot or small onion, diced
  • 200g asparagus, woody ends snapped off
  • 3 eggs, beaten
  • 50g wootton dairy millstone
  • sheep’s cheese, crumbled
  • salad leaves, to serve

 

Instruction
  1. Heat the butter in a small frying pan over a low heat.
  2. Add the shallot or onion and cook gently for 8 mins until soft and translucent, stirring to stop it catching.
  3. Add the asparagus and cook for 3 mins, stirring. Put your grill on.
  4. Pour the eggs into the pan and season with salt and pepper. Cook until almost set, without stirring.
  5. Sprinkle over the cheese and pop under the grill until just set and the cheese is melted and golden.
  6. Leave to cool slightly and serve warm, cut into wedges, with a green salad.

Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/

 

