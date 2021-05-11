Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables
Asparagus & Wootton Dairy Millstone Frittata
|Author: Riverford Organics
|Published: 11th May 2021 07:02
Preparation Time: 10 mins
Cooking Time: 15 mins
Serves: 1-2 people
Ingredients
- small knob of butter
- 1 shallot or small onion, diced
- 200g asparagus, woody ends snapped off
- 3 eggs, beaten
- 50g wootton dairy millstone
- sheep’s cheese, crumbled
- salad leaves, to serve
Instruction
- Heat the butter in a small frying pan over a low heat.
- Add the shallot or onion and cook gently for 8 mins until soft and translucent, stirring to stop it catching.
- Add the asparagus and cook for 3 mins, stirring. Put your grill on.
- Pour the eggs into the pan and season with salt and pepper. Cook until almost set, without stirring.
- Sprinkle over the cheese and pop under the grill until just set and the cheese is melted and golden.
- Leave to cool slightly and serve warm, cut into wedges, with a green salad.
Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.