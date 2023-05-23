  • Bookmark this page

Red Thai Curry

Author: Riverford Organics Published: 23rd May 2023 07:13
 Recipe of the week

 

Preparation Time: 15 mins
Cooking Time: 20 mins
Serves: 4 people

Ingredients
for the paste:
  • 1 tsp each of coriander seeds, cumin seeds, white peppercorns and salt
  • 3 garlic cloves, chopped
  • 2 fresh lime leaves (or 4 freeze dried)
  • 1 stick fresh lemongrass, finely chopped finger sized piece of fresh ginger (or galangal), finely chopped
  • 3 fresh red chillies, deseeded & chopped
  • 1 tsp shrimp paste (or 2 of fish sauce)
       
for the curry:
  • 600g skinless chicken breast, cut into large dice
  • 2 lime leaves
  • a stick of lemongrass, finely sliced lengthways
  • 275ml coconut milk
  • 275ml chicken stock
  • 2 tsp sugar (ideally palm sugar)
  • 2 tbsp fish sauce
  • a good handful chopped coriander
  • 3 tbsp broken cashew nuts, toasted in a
  • dry frying pan

 

 Instruction
  1. First make the paste: grind the spices and salt together in a mortar.
  2. Transfer to a food processor and add the rest of the ingredients.
  3. Blend to a coarse paste and mix with the chicken. Next warm the coconut milk, stock, lemongrass, lime leaves and fish sauce in a small saucepan.
  4. Set aside to infuse for 20 mins.
  5. Brown the chicken in a deep frying pan for 5 mins, sieve the liquid into the pan and simmer for 15 mins.
  6. Serve garnished with the nuts and coriander.

 

Courtesy of  Riverford Organics

