Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables
Red Thai Curry
|Author: Riverford Organics
|Published: 23rd May 2023 07:13
Preparation Time: 15 mins
Cooking Time: 20 mins
Serves: 4 people
for the paste:
Ingredients
- 1 tsp each of coriander seeds, cumin seeds, white peppercorns and salt
- 3 garlic cloves, chopped
- 2 fresh lime leaves (or 4 freeze dried)
- 1 stick fresh lemongrass, finely chopped finger sized piece of fresh ginger (or galangal), finely chopped
- 3 fresh red chillies, deseeded & chopped
- 1 tsp shrimp paste (or 2 of fish sauce)
for the curry:
- 600g skinless chicken breast, cut into large dice
- 2 lime leaves
- a stick of lemongrass, finely sliced lengthways
- 275ml coconut milk
- 275ml chicken stock
- 2 tsp sugar (ideally palm sugar)
- 2 tbsp fish sauce
- a good handful chopped coriander
- 3 tbsp broken cashew nuts, toasted in a
- dry frying pan
Instruction
- First make the paste: grind the spices and salt together in a mortar.
- Transfer to a food processor and add the rest of the ingredients.
- Blend to a coarse paste and mix with the chicken. Next warm the coconut milk, stock, lemongrass, lime leaves and fish sauce in a small saucepan.
- Set aside to infuse for 20 mins.
- Brown the chicken in a deep frying pan for 5 mins, sieve the liquid into the pan and simmer for 15 mins.
- Serve garnished with the nuts and coriander.
Courtesy of Riverford Organics
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.