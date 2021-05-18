  • Bookmark this page

River Nene Carrot

Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables

Leek, Spring Green & Apple Soup

Author: Riverford Organics Published: 18th May 2021 07:14
 Recipe of the week

 

Preparation Time: 10 mins
Cooking Time: 35 mins
Serves: 4 people

Ingredients
  • small knob of butter
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 large onion, finely sliced
  • 600g leeks (approx 3-4 large), finely shredded
  • 2 apples, peeled & diced
  • 2 garlic cloves, crushed
  • ½ a 500ml bottle of cider
  • 1 litre veg stock
  • 100g finely shredded spring greens
  • 150g fried smoked bacon pieces (optional)

 

Instruction
  1. Heat the butter and oil in a large pan. Add the onion and leeks. Fry on a low heat for 10 mins.
  2. Add the garlic and apple and cook for 2 mins.
  3. Add the cider and simmer for 5 mins.
  4. Add the stock, bring to the boil, reduce the heat and simmer for 10 mins.
  5. Add the spring greens and simmer for 5 mins, or until the greens are tender. Blitz until smooth or leave chunkier, whichever you prefer.
  6. Serve with the cooked bacon pieces scattered over the top.

 

Courtesy of  Riverford Organics

