Leek, Spring Green & Apple Soup
|Author: Riverford Organics
|Published: 18th May 2021 07:14
Preparation Time: 10 mins
Cooking Time: 35 mins
Serves: 4 people
Ingredients
- small knob of butter
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1 large onion, finely sliced
- 600g leeks (approx 3-4 large), finely shredded
- 2 apples, peeled & diced
- 2 garlic cloves, crushed
- ½ a 500ml bottle of cider
- 1 litre veg stock
- 100g finely shredded spring greens
- 150g fried smoked bacon pieces (optional)
Instruction
- Heat the butter and oil in a large pan. Add the onion and leeks. Fry on a low heat for 10 mins.
- Add the garlic and apple and cook for 2 mins.
- Add the cider and simmer for 5 mins.
- Add the stock, bring to the boil, reduce the heat and simmer for 10 mins.
- Add the spring greens and simmer for 5 mins, or until the greens are tender. Blitz until smooth or leave chunkier, whichever you prefer.
- Serve with the cooked bacon pieces scattered over the top.
Courtesy of Riverford Organics
