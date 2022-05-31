  • Bookmark this page

Cardoon Fritters

Author: Riverford Organics Published: 31st May 2022 07:10
 Recipe of the week

 

Preparation Time: 5 mins
Cooking Time: 15 mins
Serves: 4 people

Ingredients
  • 700g cardoons
  • 2 tbsp flour
  • 1 egg
  • breadcrumbs

 

Instruction
  1. Wash thoroughly. Peel the fibrous ribs away using a knife or a peeler, then put into acidulated water (water with a squeeze of lemon) to stop them browning.
  2. Chop into 1cm crescents for gratins and braising, or 6cm batons for fritters.
  3. Boil in plenty of acidulated, salted water for 5-15 mins to tenderise and reduce the bitterness.
  4. Drain and refresh under cold water.
  5. Pat dry. Shake in a plastic bag with 2 tbsp flour to coat.
  6. Dip in a beaten seasoned egg and roll in breadcrumbs.
  7. Deep fry in batches in an inch of oil (olive is good) until just colouring. Serve immediately, perhaps with aioli for dipping.

 

Courtesy of  Riverford Organics

