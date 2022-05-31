Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables
Cardoon Fritters
|Author: Riverford Organics
|Published: 31st May 2022 07:10
Preparation Time: 5 mins
Cooking Time: 15 mins
Serves: 4 people
Ingredients
- 700g cardoons
- 2 tbsp flour
- 1 egg
- breadcrumbs
Instruction
- Wash thoroughly. Peel the fibrous ribs away using a knife or a peeler, then put into acidulated water (water with a squeeze of lemon) to stop them browning.
- Chop into 1cm crescents for gratins and braising, or 6cm batons for fritters.
- Boil in plenty of acidulated, salted water for 5-15 mins to tenderise and reduce the bitterness.
- Drain and refresh under cold water.
- Pat dry. Shake in a plastic bag with 2 tbsp flour to coat.
- Dip in a beaten seasoned egg and roll in breadcrumbs.
- Deep fry in batches in an inch of oil (olive is good) until just colouring. Serve immediately, perhaps with aioli for dipping.
Courtesy of Riverford Organics
