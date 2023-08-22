Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables
Spinach Kedgeree
|Author: Riverford Organics
|Published: 22nd August 2023 06:29
Preparation Time: 10 mins
Cooking Time: 30 mins
Serves: 2 people
Ingredients
- 2 spring onions, plus extra to garnish
- 1½ tsp medium hot curry powder
- 1 garlic clove, crushed
- 4 cardamom pods, crushed
- 1 tsp freshly grated ginger
- pinch dried chilli flakes
- ⅛ tsp smoked paprika
- ¼ tsp turmeric
- 200g brown basmati rice, rinsed
- 800ml veg stock
- 3 eggs
- 100g beans (broad, french or runner), sliced
- 200g spinach, tough stalks removed
- 1 tbsp chopped chives
- lemon wedges to serve
Instruction
- Heat 1 tbsp oil in a large saucepan, add the onion and fry gently for 2 mins.
- Add the garlic, cardamom, ginger, curry powder, chilli, paprika and turmeric.
- Fry for 1 min, then stir in the rice. Add the stock and bring to the boil. Cover and boil gently for 20 mins. Don’t let it
- boil dry - top up with water if needed.
- Meanwhile, boil the eggs for 8 mins. Drain, then put in a bowl of cold water.
- Add the beans to the rice and cook for 2 mins.
- Add the spinach and cook for 3 mins or so, until wilted, and the rice is tender.
- Remove from the heat. Peel the eggs, quarter and add to the rice. Check the seasoning and sprinkle over thechives.
- Serve with lemon wedges.
Courtesy of Riverford Organics
