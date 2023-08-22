  • Bookmark this page

Spinach Kedgeree

Author: Riverford Organics Published: 22nd August 2023 06:29
 Recipe of the week

 

Preparation Time: 10 mins
Cooking Time: 30 mins
Serves: 2 people

Ingredients
  • 2 spring onions, plus extra to garnish
  • 1½ tsp medium hot curry powder
  • 1 garlic clove, crushed
  • 4 cardamom pods, crushed
  • 1 tsp freshly grated ginger
  • pinch dried chilli flakes
  • ⅛ tsp smoked paprika
  • ¼ tsp turmeric
  • 200g brown basmati rice, rinsed
  • 800ml veg stock
  • 3 eggs
  • 100g beans (broad, french or runner), sliced
  • 200g spinach, tough stalks removed
  • 1 tbsp chopped chives
  • lemon wedges to serve

 

Instruction
  1. Heat 1 tbsp oil in a large saucepan, add the onion and fry gently for 2 mins.
  2. Add the garlic, cardamom, ginger, curry powder, chilli, paprika and turmeric.
  3. Fry for 1 min, then stir in the rice. Add the stock and bring to the boil. Cover and boil gently for 20 mins. Don’t let it
  4. boil dry - top up with water if needed.
  5. Meanwhile, boil the eggs for 8 mins. Drain, then put in a bowl of cold water.
  6. Add the beans to the rice and cook for 2 mins.
  7. Add the spinach and cook for 3 mins or so, until wilted, and the rice is tender.
  8. Remove from the heat. Peel the eggs, quarter and add to the rice. Check the seasoning and sprinkle over thechives.
  9. Serve with lemon wedges.

 

Courtesy of  Riverford Organics

