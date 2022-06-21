Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables
Crushed Broad Bean Bruschetta
|Author: Riverford Organics
|Published: 21st June 2022 06:32
Preparation Time: 15 mins
Cooking Time: 3 mins
Serves: 4 people
Ingredients
- 500g broad beans (weight in their pods), podded
- 1 lemon
- good olive oil
- 2 tbsp grated parmesan or vegetarian equivalent, plus more to serve small bunch mint leaves, finely chopped
- pinch of dried chilli flakes
- thin slices of sourdough/ciabatta
- 1 garlic clove, peeled
Instruction
- Boil the beans in salted water for 3-5 mins until tender, then mash roughly with a fork.
- Finely zest the lemon, then squeeze the juice of one half into the beans.
- Stir in 4 tbsp olive oil, the lemon zest, parmesan, mint and chilli. Season with salt and pepper to taste (you may want a little more lemon juice too).
- Toast, grill or griddle the bread, then rub with a cut clove of garlic.
- Drizzle with some olive oil, then pile on the broad bean mixture and grate over a little more cheese to serve.
Comments
