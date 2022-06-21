  • Bookmark this page

Testimonials

"Great website. Memories of Towcester and surrounding areas after leaving Whittlebury in the 70s."
- CB
Crushed Broad Bean Bruschetta

Author: Riverford Organics Published: 21st June 2022 06:32
 Recipe of the week

 

Preparation Time: 15 mins
Cooking Time: 3 mins
Serves: 4 people

Ingredients
  • 500g broad beans (weight in their pods), podded
  • 1 lemon
  • good olive oil
  • 2 tbsp grated parmesan or vegetarian equivalent, plus more to serve small bunch mint leaves, finely chopped
  • pinch of dried chilli flakes
  • thin slices of sourdough/ciabatta
  • 1 garlic clove, peeled


 

Instruction
  1. Boil the beans in salted water for 3-5 mins until tender, then mash roughly with a fork.
  2. Finely zest the lemon, then squeeze the juice of one half into the beans.
  3. Stir in 4 tbsp olive oil, the lemon zest, parmesan, mint and chilli. Season with salt and pepper to taste (you may want a little more lemon juice too).
  4. Toast, grill or griddle the bread, then rub with a cut clove of garlic.
  5. Drizzle with some olive oil, then pile on the broad bean mixture and grate over a little more cheese to serve.

 

 

Courtesy of  Riverford Organics

Comments

