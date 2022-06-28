Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables
Rhubarb & Pistachio Baklava
|Author: Riverford Organics
|Published: 28th June 2022 06:50
Preparation Time: 20 mins
Cooking Time: 45 mins
Serves: 16 people
Ingredients
- 200g shelled pistachios, finely chopped
- 250g rhubarb (approx 3 sticks),
- sliced into very thin 2mm slices
- 150g golden caster sugar
- 1 orange
- 1 pack ready-made filo pastry
- 150g unsalted butter, melted
- 200ml runny (clear) honey a splash orange flower water (optional)
Instruction
- Put the rhubarb, pistachios and sugar in a bowl. Finely grate in the zest of half the orange.
Mix together. Lay the filo out flat on your work surface.
- Dampen a clean tea towel and lay it on top, to stop the pastry drying out.
- Cut the pastry across the narrower width into 3 equal sections.
- Brush each layer of the first third with some of the melted butter, laying the sheets on top of each other in a small (approx 25 x 15cm) baking dish or tray as you go.
- Spread over half the rhubarb mixture. Repeat the brushing and layering of filo, then the rest of the rhubarb, then top with a final layer of filo.
- Use a very sharp knife to cut right through the baklava, across each way to make a small diagonal pattern. Bake at 180˚C for 40-45 mins, depending on your oven, until crispy and golden.
- Remove from the oven and leave to cool completely. Gently warm the honey and juice from half the orange in a small pan.
- Add a splash of orange flower water (add sparingly - it’s strong). Pour evenly over the baklava and leave to cool at room temperature, then chill in the fridge overnight.
- Serve cut in the small diagonal pieces.
Courtesy of Riverford Organics
