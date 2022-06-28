  • Bookmark this page

"Congratulations, this week's edition is great. Full of enthusiasm and good stories and excellent news re the map - super idea!"
- Annie R
Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables

Rhubarb & Pistachio Baklava

Author: Riverford Organics Published: 28th June 2022 06:50
 Recipe of the week

 

Preparation Time: 20 mins
Cooking Time: 45 mins
Serves: 16 people

Ingredients
  • 200g shelled pistachios, finely chopped
  • 250g rhubarb (approx 3 sticks),
  • sliced into very thin 2mm slices
  • 150g golden caster sugar
  • 1 orange
  • 1 pack ready-made filo pastry
  • 150g unsalted butter, melted
  • 200ml runny (clear) honey a splash orange flower water (optional)

 

Instruction
  1. Put the rhubarb, pistachios and sugar in a bowl. Finely grate in the zest of half the orange.
    Mix together. Lay the filo out flat on your work surface.
  2. Dampen a clean tea towel and lay it on top, to stop the pastry drying out.
  3. Cut the pastry across the narrower width into 3 equal sections.
  4. Brush each layer of the first third with some of the melted butter, laying the sheets on top of each other in a small (approx 25 x 15cm) baking dish or tray as you go.
  5. Spread over half the rhubarb mixture. Repeat the brushing and layering of filo, then the rest of the rhubarb, then top with a final layer of filo.
  6. Use a very sharp knife to cut right through the baklava, across each way to make a small diagonal pattern. Bake at 180˚C for 40-45 mins, depending on your oven, until crispy and golden.
  7. Remove from the oven and leave to cool completely. Gently warm the honey and juice from half the orange in a small pan.
  8. Add a splash of orange flower water (add sparingly - it’s strong). Pour evenly over the baklava and leave to cool at room temperature, then chill in the fridge overnight.
  9. Serve cut in the small diagonal pieces.

 

 

Courtesy of  Riverford Organics

