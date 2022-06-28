NN12

Recipe of the Week Rhubarb & Pistachio Baklava Author: Riverford Organics Published: 28th June 2022 06:50 Preparation Time: 20 mins

Cooking Time: 45 mins

Serves: 16 people

Ingredients 200g shelled pistachios, finely chopped

250g rhubarb (approx 3 sticks),

sliced into very thin 2mm slices

150g golden caster sugar

1 orange

1 pack ready-made filo pastry

150g unsalted butter, melted

200ml runny (clear) honey a splash orange flower water (optional)

Instruction Put the rhubarb, pistachios and sugar in a bowl. Finely grate in the zest of half the orange.

Mix together. Lay the filo out flat on your work surface. Dampen a clean tea towel and lay it on top, to stop the pastry drying out. Cut the pastry across the narrower width into 3 equal sections. Brush each layer of the first third with some of the melted butter, laying the sheets on top of each other in a small (approx 25 x 15cm) baking dish or tray as you go. Spread over half the rhubarb mixture. Repeat the brushing and layering of filo, then the rest of the rhubarb, then top with a final layer of filo. Use a very sharp knife to cut right through the baklava, across each way to make a small diagonal pattern. Bake at 180˚C for 40-45 mins, depending on your oven, until crispy and golden. Remove from the oven and leave to cool completely. Gently warm the honey and juice from half the orange in a small pan. Add a splash of orange flower water (add sparingly - it’s strong). Pour evenly over the baklava and leave to cool at room temperature, then chill in the fridge overnight. Serve cut in the small diagonal pieces.

Courtesy of Riverford Organics