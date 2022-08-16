NN12

Recipes

Recipe of the Week Spinach, New Season Carrots & Lentils With Labneh Author: Riverford Organics Published: 16th August 2022 07:16 Preparation Time: 30 mins

Cooking Time: 30 mins

Serves: 4-6 people

Ingredients for the labneh:

450g greek yogurt

¼ tsp salt

1 handful chopped mint (or parsley)

200g puy lentils, rinsed well

2 sticks celery, finely diced

2 bay leaves

2 garlic cloves, peeled but left whole

2 sprigs thyme

700ml unsalted veg stock or water

200g spinach, tough stalks removed, roughly chopped if large leaves

2 bunched onions, sliced

500g bunched carrots, trimmed & scrubbed (no need to peel)

2 tbsp honey

juice of 1 orange

2 tbsp good olive oil

1 handful parsley leaves

1 handful toasted hazelnuts

for the labneh: Instruction Put a square of muslin in a colander over a saucepan, with plenty overhanging. Stir the salt into the yogurt, then spoon into the muslin. Gather up the ends to form a parcel. Chill in the fridge overnight, or for approx 12 hours, giving the muslin a gentle squeeze a few times, to help it train. Transfer to a bowl. It will have firmed up slightly. Discard the strained liquid in the pan. Stir the chopped herbs into the yogurt. Put the lentils in a saucepan with the celery, garlic, bay and thyme. Add the stock or water. Bring to the boil, reduce the heat and simmer until the lentils are tender and the stock has just evaporated, approx 25 mins. Keep an eye on it and top up with a little water if you need to. Stir in the spinach 5 mins before the lentils are ready, so it wilts in the pan. Once cooked, toss in the onions and season with salt and pepper. While the lentils are cooking, boil the carrots in salted water until just tender, approx 8-12 mins. Drain, then cut in half lengthways. Toss with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Griddle until charred lines appear (or fry in a pan until some colour appears, if you don’t have a griddle pan). Whisk the honey, orange juice and olive oil. Toss with the lentils and spinach. Serve scattered with the carrots, parsley and hazelnuts, with the labneh.

