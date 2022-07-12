NN12

Recipes

Recipe of the Week Courgette And Halloumi Kebabs Author: Riverford Organics Published: 12th July 2022 06:54 Preparation Time: 20 mins

Cooking Time: 12 mins

Serves: 4people Serve with lemony couscous with toasted flaked almonds or chopped pistachios and a bowl of roasted and peeled peppers Ingredients

bamboo kebab sticks

2 packs High Weald halloumi, cut into large cubes

3 large courgettes, chopped into large bite-sized pieces

2 green chillies, deseeded & finely chopped

oil for frying

for the dressing:

2 tbsp light tahini (sesame paste)

2 tbsp yogurt

1 garlic clove, crushed

2 tbsp olive oil

juice of 1 lemon, more to taste

handful finely chopped coriander leaves

handful finely chopped mint leaves



Instruction Soak the skewers in a bowl of cold water for 20 mins. Make the dressing: stir the tahini with the yogurt to make a smooth paste. Whisk in the garlic, olive oil and lemon juice with a few tbsp water, just enough to get the consistency of pouring cream. Stir in the chopped herbs. Season and add more lemon juice to taste. Thread the courgettes and halloumi pieces onto the skewers. Mix the chillies with 4 tbsp oil. Brush a little over the kebabs. Heat a griddle, non-stick frying pan or BBQ. Fry the kebabs, brushing with more oil and chilli and turning carefully every few mins, until the courgettes and halloumi are golden. Remove from the heat and drizzle over the dressing to serve.

Courtesy of Riverford Organics