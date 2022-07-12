  • Bookmark this page

Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables

Courgette And Halloumi Kebabs

Author: Riverford Organics Published: 12th July 2022 06:54
 Recipe of the week

 

Preparation Time: 20 mins
Cooking Time: 12 mins
Serves: 4people

Serve with lemony couscous with toasted flaked almonds or chopped pistachios and a bowl of roasted and peeled peppers

 

Ingredients

bamboo kebab sticks
  • 2 packs High Weald halloumi, cut into large cubes
  • 3 large courgettes, chopped into large bite-sized pieces
  • 2 green chillies, deseeded & finely chopped
  • oil for frying

for the dressing:
  • 2 tbsp light tahini (sesame paste)
  • 2 tbsp yogurt
  • 1 garlic clove, crushed
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • juice of 1 lemon, more to taste
  • handful finely chopped coriander leaves
  • handful finely chopped mint leaves


Instruction
  1. Soak the skewers in a bowl of cold water for 20 mins.
  2. Make the dressing: stir the tahini with the yogurt to make a smooth paste.
  3. Whisk in the garlic, olive oil and lemon juice with a few tbsp water, just enough to get the consistency of pouring cream.
  4. Stir in the chopped herbs. Season and add more lemon juice to taste.
  5. Thread the courgettes and halloumi pieces onto the skewers.
  6. Mix the chillies with 4 tbsp oil. Brush a little over the kebabs.
  7. Heat a griddle, non-stick frying pan or BBQ. Fry the kebabs, brushing with more oil and chilli and turning carefully every few mins, until the courgettes and halloumi are golden.
  8. Remove from the heat and drizzle over the dressing to serve.

 

Courtesy of  Riverford Organics

