The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
River Nene Carrot

Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables

Scandinavian Style Beetroot And Potato Salad

Author: Riverford Organics Published: 2nd August 2022 07:11
 Recipe of the week

 

Preparation Time: 20 mins
Cooking Time: 45 mins
Serves: 4 people

For a light supper, serve with boiled eggs, rye bread and a green salad or serve as part of a picnic

 

Ingredients
  • 1 bunch of beetroot, approx 450g, trimmed of leaves
  • 400g new potatoes
  • 1 mini cucumber (or ½ an ordinary one), diced
  • 1 apple, cored & diced
  • 2 bunched onions, finely sliced
  • 2 large or 6 smaller gherkins, finely sliced or diced if large
  • 1 bunch radishes, finely sliced (optional)
  • 2 tbsp crème fraîche
  • 2 tbsp yogurt
  • 2 tbsp chopped dill
  • 2 tbsp chopped parsley


Instruction
  1. Boil the beetroot until tender, approx 30-45 mins, depending on size. If they’re really large, they can take up to an hour or so.
  2. Drain and leave until cool enough to handle, then rub off the skins (they should come away easily).
  3. Boil the potatoes for 12-15 mins, until tender. Drain and leave to cool.
  4. Chop the beetroot and potatoes into bite sized pieces. Put in a large bowl and add the cucumber, apple, onions, gherkins and radish if using.
  5. Mix the crème fraîche, yogurt, dill and parsley in a small bowl.
  6. Season with salt and pepper. Gently mix into the veg.

 

Courtesy of  Riverford Organics

