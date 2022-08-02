Scandinavian Style Beetroot And Potato Salad
|Author: Riverford Organics
|Published: 2nd August 2022 07:11
Preparation Time: 20 mins
Cooking Time: 45 mins
Serves: 4 people
For a light supper, serve with boiled eggs, rye bread and a green salad or serve as part of a picnic
Ingredients
- 1 bunch of beetroot, approx 450g, trimmed of leaves
- 400g new potatoes
- 1 mini cucumber (or ½ an ordinary one), diced
- 1 apple, cored & diced
- 2 bunched onions, finely sliced
- 2 large or 6 smaller gherkins, finely sliced or diced if large
- 1 bunch radishes, finely sliced (optional)
- 2 tbsp crème fraîche
- 2 tbsp yogurt
- 2 tbsp chopped dill
- 2 tbsp chopped parsley
Instruction
- Boil the beetroot until tender, approx 30-45 mins, depending on size. If they’re really large, they can take up to an hour or so.
- Drain and leave until cool enough to handle, then rub off the skins (they should come away easily).
- Boil the potatoes for 12-15 mins, until tender. Drain and leave to cool.
- Chop the beetroot and potatoes into bite sized pieces. Put in a large bowl and add the cucumber, apple, onions, gherkins and radish if using.
- Mix the crème fraîche, yogurt, dill and parsley in a small bowl.
- Season with salt and pepper. Gently mix into the veg.
Courtesy of Riverford Organics
