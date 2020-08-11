NN12

Recipe of the Week Indian Spiced Courgette Fritters Author: Riverford Organics Published: 11th August 2020 06:27 Indian spiced courgette and chickpea fritters with tomato, cucumber and mint salsa Preparation Time: 45 mins

Cooking Time: 10 mins

Serves: 4 people Ingredients 3-4 courgettes (500g grated weight)

½ tsp salt

1 chilli, deseeded & finely chopped

3 spring onions, finely sliced

1 tbsp medium hot curry powder

1 tsp finely grated ginger

3 tbsp chopped coriander leaves

100g gram (chickpea) flour

1 tin chickpeas, rinsed & drained, then lightly mashed with a fork, so some are crushed & some whole

oil for frying

½ pot Riverford plain yogurt

finely grated zest of 1 lime or lemon

for the salsa:

480g punnet tomatoes, chopped, seeds removed

1 mini cucumber or ½ a large one, diced

small bunch of mint, leaves finely shredded

1-2 chillies, finely chopped

2 tbsp good oil for dressing

juice of ½ lime or lemon, more to taste



Instruction Put a clean tea towel in a colander over a bowl. Tip in the grated courgettes. Wring the towel several times, to squeeze out as much moisture as you can. Wash and dry the bowl and tip the courgettes back in. Add the chopped chilli, spring onion, curry powder, ginger, coriander and gram flour. Mix together well, cover and chill for at least 30 mins. Meanwhile, mix the zest from 1 lime into the yogurt. Make the salsa: mix all the ingredients in a bowl, season and leave to stand. Roughly shape the courgette mixture into 8 balls, then flatten into patty shapes. Heat a layer of oil in a large non-stick frying pan. Fry for 3-4 mins on each side, until golden. Serve with a dollop of citrussy yogurt and the salsa on the side.

