Recipe of the Week Courgette And Basil Risotto Author: Riverford Organics Published: 26th July 2022 06:16 Preparation Time: 10 mins

Cooking Time: 45 mins

Serves: 2 people Ingredients oil for frying

3 large courgettes, cut into 2cm dice

50g butter

1 onion, finely chopped

1 large garlic clove, finely chopped

200g risotto rice

2 packs (1 litre) Riverford chicken stock

glass of white wine

handful chopped parsley leaves

handful shredded basil leaves

50g parmesan, grated





Instruction Heat 1 tbsp oil in a heavy-based pan. Fry the courgettes on a medium heat for 3-4 mins to soften and slightly colour, then remove to a plate. Heat half the butter in the same pan. Fry the onion very gently for 8 mins, until soft and translucent. Add the garlic and rice and stir for 2 mins. Season with salt and pepper. Shred in half the basil. Add the wine and let it bubble until almost all absorbed. Gradually add ladles of hot stock, letting each absorb before adding the next, stirring often. The rice will take approx 25-30 mins; it should be tender but still with a little bite. When it’s ready, stir in the courgettes, half the cheese, the rest of the butter, parsley and basil. Leave to stand off the heat for 2 mins, then stir gently. Check the seasoning, then serve sprinkled with the rest of the cheese.

