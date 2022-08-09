NN12

Recipe of the Week Runner Bean Herb Linguine Author: Riverford Organics Published: 9th August 2022 06:15 Preparation Time: 10 mins

Cooking Time: 15 mins

Serves: 2 people A light summer pasta dish for warm days. Good with a bowl of our mixed salad leaves, dotted with edible flowers from the garden if you have any (eg. nasturtiums, marigolds, pansies, chive flowers). A refreshing glass of cucumber water is good with this: thinly slice half a cucumber and add to a jug of water, leave to steep for an hour, then top up with ice cubes and serve. Ingredients 200g linguine or spaghetti

250g runner beans, trimmed & stringed, finely sliced on the diagonal

1 garlic clove, crushed

finely grated zest & juice of ½ a lemon, more to taste

2 tbsp good olive oil, plus a little extra for drizzling

handful chopped parsley leaves

handful chopped dill

handful chopped mint leaves

50g parmesan, finely grated





Instruction Boil the linguine in a large pan of salted boiling water for 10 mins. Add the beans and cook for a further 2 mins. As soon as the beans go in, put the garlic, lemon zest and juice in frying pan. Add 2 tbsp oil and gently warm for 1 min (don’t let the garlic burn). Remove from the heat. Drain the pasta and beans, keeping a ladle of the cooking water. Add the pasta and beans to the frying pan, with three quarters of the fresh herbs, half the grated cheese and a little of the reserved pasta water. Season with salt and pepper and toss gently to combine. Taste and add a little more lemon juice or seasoning if needed. Divide between 2 pasta bowls. Sprinkle over the rest of the herbs and cheese to serve.

