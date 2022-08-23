NN12

Recipe of the Week Huitlacoche Risotto Author: Riverford Organics Published: 23rd August 2022 07:10 Preparation Time: 10 mins

Cooking Time: 15 mins

Serves: 2 people This is a dead easy, quick recipe that makes a delicious ink-black risotto. Ingredients 3 cobs of huitlacoche corn, galls removed as described

1 large onion, finely sliced

1 mild chilli, finely sliced & seeds removed (optional)

3 garlic cloves, chopped

3 litres vegetable stock (approx.)

1 glass of red wine (could be white for a lighter flavour)

200g brown cap mushrooms, chopped (optional)

500g risotto rice

50g parmesan, grated

4 tbsp olive oil

40g butter



De-husk and de-silk the corn cobs. Next, stand the cob on its base and slice downwards, using the back of a knife to remove the kernel galls. Discard any that have gone brown or slimy. Don't worry if the galls burst as you remove them, though equally if some of the smaller ones retain their integrity, this will give texture to your dish. Set aside and, using the sharp side of the knife, remove any healthy yellow kernels and put to one side, separate to the galls. Discard any that have not matured to a plump golden yellow. Using a heavy bottomed pan, gently fry the onion and chilli in the olive oil until soft. Bring the stock to a simmer. Add the garlic to the onion and chilli and fry for another 2 mins. Add the corn galls and cook for 3-5 mins, until they collapse. Lightly season, then add the rice and cook for another 5 mins, constantly stirring. Add the wine and stir until absorbed. Add the simmering stock, one ladle at a time, stirring until absorbed, before adding the next. After about 10 mins add the healthy yellow sweetcorn if you had any (optional, and only if you want that corn flavour) and the mushrooms (again optional). When the rice is firm and creamy but before the stodge stage, remove from the heat, stir in the parmesan and butter. Season to taste and serve, perhaps with a sprinkle (or few sprigs) of parsley to set off the blackness. Courtesy of Riverford Organics