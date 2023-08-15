  • Bookmark this page

River Nene Carrot

"As residents of Towcester we have been using About My Area for some years now in order to find out what is going on in the local area. Advertising our Outside Catering business has simply added to ou..." more
- Sharon McMurray, Towcester Tearooms Outside Catering
Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables

Chunky Tomato And Courgette Pasta Bowl

Author: Riverford Organics Published: 15th August 2023 06:50
 Recipe of the week
Preparation Time: 15 mins
Cooking Time: 25 mins
Serves: 4 people

A simple, fresh tasting dish. Our ready-made chicken stock saves time and adds a real depth of flavour. If you’re vegetarian, substitute for a good veg stock, and swap the parmesan for a vegetarian equivalent.

Ingredients
  • 3 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 onion, finely chopped
  • 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 1 tbsp tomato purée
  • 480g punnet tomatoes, skinned & diced
  • 2 courgettes, cut into 2cm dice
  • 2 carrots, cut into 2cm dice
  • 2 packs (1 litre) Riverford ready-made chicken stock
  • 200g small pasta shapes, eg. orzo, small conchiglie or macaroni
  • handful basil leaves, shredded
  • 50g parmesan, grated


Instruction
  1. Heat the oil in a large pan.
  2. Add the onion and fry very gently, stirring now and then to stop it catching, for 10 mins.
  3. Add the garlic and stir for 2 mins.
  4. Add the tomato purée, tomatoes, courgettes and carrots and stir for 2 mins.
  5. Add the stock and season with salt and pepper.
  6. Bring to the boil. Add the pasta, reduce the heat and simmer for 8-10 mins, until the pasta is just tender.
  7. Shred the basil leaves and stir them in, with half the parmesan.
  8. Check the seasoning, divide between 4 serving bowls and serve sprinkled with the rest of the cheese.

Courtesy of  Riverford Organics

