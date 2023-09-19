  • Bookmark this page

River Nene Carrot

Squash, Lemon And Almond Muffins

Author: Riverford Organics Published: 19th September 2023 07:11
 Recipe of the week
Preparation Time:  20 mins
Cooking Time: 40 mins
Serves: 12 people

You'll need a muffin tin lined with paper muffin cases.

Ingredients
  • 300g squash, peeled & diced weight
  • 125g unsalted butter, softened at room temperature
  • 125g light brown soft sugar
  • 3 eggs, beaten together
  • 1 tsp almond essence
  • finely grated zest of 2 lemons
  • 125g self raising flour
  • 150g ground almonds
  • 1 tbsp clear runny honey
  • 12 whole blanched almonds, toasted in a dry frying pan until lightly golden

Instruction
  1. Steam or boil the diced squash for 15 mins, until very soft.
  2. Drain and leave to cool, then mash with a potato masher.
  3. Preheat your oven to 200°C. Cream the a good one to make with kids butter and sugar together in a large bowl (an electric hand-held mixer makes life easier), until pale, light and fluffy.
  4. Gradually beat in the eggs. Stir in the almond essence, lemon zest and mashed squash.
  5. Add the flour and ground almonds and fold in gently.
  6. Spoon roughly equal quantities of the mixture into your muffin cases.
  7. Bake for 5 mins, then turn the heat to 180°C and cook for approx 20 mins until golden.
  8. Leave to cool.
  9. Gently warm the honey in a small pan.
  10. Brush a little over the top of each muffin and top with an almond.


Courtesy of  Riverford Organics

