Squash, Lemon And Almond Muffins
|Author: Riverford Organics
|Published: 19th September 2023 07:11
Preparation Time: 20 mins
Cooking Time: 40 mins
Serves: 12 people
You'll need a muffin tin lined with paper muffin cases.
Ingredients
- 300g squash, peeled & diced weight
- 125g unsalted butter, softened at room temperature
- 125g light brown soft sugar
- 3 eggs, beaten together
- 1 tsp almond essence
- finely grated zest of 2 lemons
- 125g self raising flour
- 150g ground almonds
- 1 tbsp clear runny honey
- 12 whole blanched almonds, toasted in a dry frying pan until lightly golden
Instruction
- Steam or boil the diced squash for 15 mins, until very soft.
- Drain and leave to cool, then mash with a potato masher.
- Preheat your oven to 200°C. Cream the a good one to make with kids butter and sugar together in a large bowl (an electric hand-held mixer makes life easier), until pale, light and fluffy.
- Gradually beat in the eggs. Stir in the almond essence, lemon zest and mashed squash.
- Add the flour and ground almonds and fold in gently.
- Spoon roughly equal quantities of the mixture into your muffin cases.
- Bake for 5 mins, then turn the heat to 180°C and cook for approx 20 mins until golden.
- Leave to cool.
- Gently warm the honey in a small pan.
- Brush a little over the top of each muffin and top with an almond.
