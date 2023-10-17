  • Bookmark this page

Spiced Squash, Apple & Cider Soup

Author: Riverford Organics Published: 17th October 2023 06:32
 Recipe of the week
Preparation Time:  10 mins
Cooking Time: 40 mins
Serves: 4 people
Ingredients
  • oil for frying, eg. sunflower/light olive
  • 1 leek, finely sliced
  • 1 carrot, diced
  • 1 stick celery, diced
  • 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 25g fresh ginger, peeled & grated
  • 1 fresh chilli, deseeded & finely chopped
  • 1 tsp toasted & ground cumin seeds
  • 1 tsp toasted & ground coriander seeds
  • ½ tsp turmeric
  • 1 tsp garam masala
  • 1 medium-large squash, peeled & diced
  • 1 apple, peeled, cored & diced
  • 250ml cider (we used Ashridge)
  • 2 packs (1 litre) Riverford chicken stock sliced fresh chilli & black onion seeds to garnish (or use pumpkin seeds)

Instruction
  1. Heat 2 tbsp oil in a large pan.
  2. Add the leek, carrot and celery and fry on a low heat for for 10 mins, stirring to stop them catching.
  3. Add the garlic, ginger, chilli and spices. Fry for 2 mins.
  4. Add the squash and apple. Stir well. Pour in the cider and simmer for 2 mins.
  5. Add the stock, season and bring to a simmer. Cover and simmer for 20 mins, until the squash is tender.
  6. Blitz in a food processor or blender until smooth.
  7. Gently reheat, checking the seasoning.
  8. Garnish with sliced or chopped chilli and a sprinkling of black onion seeds.



Courtesy of  Riverford Organics

