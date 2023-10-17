Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables
Spiced Squash, Apple & Cider Soup
|Author: Riverford Organics
|Published: 17th October 2023 06:32
Preparation Time: 10 mins
Cooking Time: 40 mins
Serves: 4 people
Ingredients
- oil for frying, eg. sunflower/light olive
- 1 leek, finely sliced
- 1 carrot, diced
- 1 stick celery, diced
- 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
- 25g fresh ginger, peeled & grated
- 1 fresh chilli, deseeded & finely chopped
- 1 tsp toasted & ground cumin seeds
- 1 tsp toasted & ground coriander seeds
- ½ tsp turmeric
- 1 tsp garam masala
- 1 medium-large squash, peeled & diced
- 1 apple, peeled, cored & diced
- 250ml cider (we used Ashridge)
- 2 packs (1 litre) Riverford chicken stock sliced fresh chilli & black onion seeds to garnish (or use pumpkin seeds)
Instruction
- Heat 2 tbsp oil in a large pan.
- Add the leek, carrot and celery and fry on a low heat for for 10 mins, stirring to stop them catching.
- Add the garlic, ginger, chilli and spices. Fry for 2 mins.
- Add the squash and apple. Stir well. Pour in the cider and simmer for 2 mins.
- Add the stock, season and bring to a simmer. Cover and simmer for 20 mins, until the squash is tender.
- Blitz in a food processor or blender until smooth.
- Gently reheat, checking the seasoning.
- Garnish with sliced or chopped chilli and a sprinkling of black onion seeds.
Courtesy of Riverford Organics
