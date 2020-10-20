  • Bookmark this page

Chard, Bacon, Rosemary And Chilli Pasta

Author: Riverford Organics Published: 20th October 2020 06:12
 Recipe of the week
Preparation Time:  10 mins
Cooking Time: 25 mins
Serves: 2 people
Ingredients
  • oil for frying, eg. sunflower/light olive
  • 150g bacon lardons
  • 1 onion, finely diced
  • 300g chard, leaves stripped from the stalks, stalks finely chopped
  • 200g spelt fusilli pasta
  • 1 garlic clove, crushed
  • 1 red chilli, deseeded & finely chopped
  • 1 rosemary sprig, leaves finely chopped
  • 25g grated parmesan
  • 1 lemon


Instruction
  1. Heat 1 tbsp oil in a frying pan, add the bacon lardons and fry for 3-4 mins until browned. Remove to a plate.
  2. Add a splash more oil to the pan and turn the heat down.
  3. Add the onion and chopped chard stems. Fry gently for 10 mins, stirring now and then to stop them catching.
  4. Boil the chard leaves for 3 mins, then drain. Refresh in a bowl of cold water, then drain again and squeeze out any excess moisture.
  5. Roughly chop the leaves. Cook the pasta according to the packet instructions. Meanwhile, add the garlic, chilli, rosemary and bacon to the onion and chard stems.
  6. Season (not too much salt as the bacon’s salty). Stir fry gently for 3 mins.
  7. Add the chard leaves and stir fry for 3 mins. When the pasta is tender, drain, reserving a little of the cooking water.
  8. Stir the pasta into the chard and bacon sauce, with three quarters of the parmesan, 1 tsp finely grated lemon zest and a splash of cooking water.
  9. Check the seasoning, then sprinkle over the rest of the parmesan to serve.



Courtesy of  Riverford Organics

