Chard, Bacon, Rosemary And Chilli Pasta
|Author: Riverford Organics
|Published: 20th October 2020 06:12
Preparation Time: 10 mins
Cooking Time: 25 mins
Serves: 2 people
Ingredients
- oil for frying, eg. sunflower/light olive
- 150g bacon lardons
- 1 onion, finely diced
- 300g chard, leaves stripped from the stalks, stalks finely chopped
- 200g spelt fusilli pasta
- 1 garlic clove, crushed
- 1 red chilli, deseeded & finely chopped
- 1 rosemary sprig, leaves finely chopped
- 25g grated parmesan
- 1 lemon
Instruction
- Heat 1 tbsp oil in a frying pan, add the bacon lardons and fry for 3-4 mins until browned. Remove to a plate.
- Add a splash more oil to the pan and turn the heat down.
- Add the onion and chopped chard stems. Fry gently for 10 mins, stirring now and then to stop them catching.
- Boil the chard leaves for 3 mins, then drain. Refresh in a bowl of cold water, then drain again and squeeze out any excess moisture.
- Roughly chop the leaves. Cook the pasta according to the packet instructions. Meanwhile, add the garlic, chilli, rosemary and bacon to the onion and chard stems.
- Season (not too much salt as the bacon’s salty). Stir fry gently for 3 mins.
- Add the chard leaves and stir fry for 3 mins. When the pasta is tender, drain, reserving a little of the cooking water.
- Stir the pasta into the chard and bacon sauce, with three quarters of the parmesan, 1 tsp finely grated lemon zest and a splash of cooking water.
- Check the seasoning, then sprinkle over the rest of the parmesan to serve.
Courtesy of Riverford Organics
