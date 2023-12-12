  • Bookmark this page

Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables

Teriyaki Sprouts With Chilli And Sesame

Author: Riverford Organics Published: 12th December 2023 06:51
 Recipe of the week
Preparation Time:  10 mins
Cooking Time: 6 mins
Serves: 4 people

Guy’s brother Ben runs the farm shop and kitchen where we make the teriyaki sauce sold alongside our vegboxes. It’s great for quick meat stir fries, but is also good with green veg. Serve with cooked rice or egg noodles tossed in a little sesame oil for a simple vegetarian supper (add some tofu for protein), or add leftover pieces of cooked chicken, beef or pork from a roast.

Ingredients
  • 500g brussels sprouts, trimmed oil for frying to a high temp, eg. sunflower
  • 1-2 red chillies, depending on your preference for heat, thinly sliced, seeds removed for less heat, if you prefer 2 garlic cloves, peeled & thinly sliced 3cm fresh ginger, peeled & grated or cut into very thin matchsticks
  • 2 tbsp Riverford teriyaki sauce
  • 1 tbsp sesame seeds (we used black ones for colour, but normal ones will do)

Instruction
  1. Boil the sprouts in a pan of salted water for approx 5 mins, depending on size, until just tender.
  2. Drain, refresh in a bowl of cold water, then drain again.
  3. Leave whole, or cut larger ones in half.
  4. Heat 2 tbsp of oil in wok or large frying pan.
  5. When hot, add the sprouts, chilli, garlic and ginger.
  6. Stir fry for 2 mins, then add the teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds and toss together for a few moments before serving.




Courtesy of  Riverford Organics

