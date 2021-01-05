  • Bookmark this page

River Nene Carrot

"I love your site! We moved to Somerset from Yardley Gobion a couple of years ago and coming across your site brings back lots of fond memories. We love to see the pictures of all the familiar places..."
Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables

Kale, Spelt & Chorizo Broth

Author: Riverford Organics Published: 5th January 2021 07:20
 Recipe of the week
Preparation Time:  10 mins
Cooking Time: 50 mins
Serves: 4 people

We’ve called this a sinner because of the fat in the chorizo, but there are plenty of healthy ingredients too. It tastes good, which is the most important thing!

Ingredients
  • 2 tbsp oil for frying, eg. rapeseed
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 2 Riverford cooking chorizo sausages, skins peeled off, meat broken into small pieces
  • 1 dried red chilli (add to taste)
  • 4 tomatoes, finely chopped
  • 150g pearled spelt, rinsed well & drained
  • 1½ ltr light chicken stock
  • 200g kale, leaves stripped from stalks & roughly chopped (curly kale or cavolo nero is best - if using red russian kale, leave all but the very large stalks on)

Instruction
  1. Heat 1 tbsp oil in a saucepan. Add the onion and fry very gently for 10 mins without colouring, until soft and translucent.
  2. Add the chorizo and fry for a couple of mins until golden.
  3. Add the chilli and tomatoes. Stir in the spelt, add the stock and season.
  4. Bring to the boil, reduce the heat and simmer for 20 mins.
  5. Add the kale and cook for approx 15 mins, until the spelt is tender.
  6. Keep an eye on the liquid and top up a little if needed (check your heat too, it may be too high).
  7. Check the seasoning and serve.


Courtesy of  Riverford Organics

