Kale, Spelt & Chorizo Broth
|Author: Riverford Organics
|Published: 5th January 2021 07:20
Preparation Time: 10 mins
Cooking Time: 50 mins
Serves: 4 people
We’ve called this a sinner because of the fat in the chorizo, but there are plenty of healthy ingredients too. It tastes good, which is the most important thing!
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp oil for frying, eg. rapeseed
- 1 onion, chopped
- 2 Riverford cooking chorizo sausages, skins peeled off, meat broken into small pieces
- 1 dried red chilli (add to taste)
- 4 tomatoes, finely chopped
- 150g pearled spelt, rinsed well & drained
- 1½ ltr light chicken stock
- 200g kale, leaves stripped from stalks & roughly chopped (curly kale or cavolo nero is best - if using red russian kale, leave all but the very large stalks on)
Instruction
- Heat 1 tbsp oil in a saucepan. Add the onion and fry very gently for 10 mins without colouring, until soft and translucent.
- Add the chorizo and fry for a couple of mins until golden.
- Add the chilli and tomatoes. Stir in the spelt, add the stock and season.
- Bring to the boil, reduce the heat and simmer for 20 mins.
- Add the kale and cook for approx 15 mins, until the spelt is tender.
- Keep an eye on the liquid and top up a little if needed (check your heat too, it may be too high).
- Check the seasoning and serve.
Courtesy of Riverford Organics
Comments
