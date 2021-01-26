Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables
Potato And Roasted Garlic Soup
|Author: Riverford Organics
|Published: 26th January 2021 06:56
Preparation Time: 10 mins
Cooking Time: 45 mins
Serves: 4 people
Ingredients
- 1 large head of garlic
- oil for roasting & frying
- 1 large onion, diced
- 2 packs Riverford chicken stock or 1 litre good veg stock
- 600g potatoes, peeled & diced
Instruction
- Cut a slice off the top of the garlic to reveal the tops of the cloves.
- Place on a small sheet of foil and drizzle with a little oil.
- Bake at 200˚C for 45 mins.
- Remove from the oven and leave to cool slightly.
- Gently fry the onion in 2 tbsp oil for 10 mins, stirring now and then to stop it catching.
- Add the potatoes, stock and season with salt and pepper.
- Simmer for 20 mins.
- Squeeze the roasted garlic cloves into the soup.
- Blitz in a processor or blender until smooth. Check for seasoning.
Courtesy of Riverford Organics
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.