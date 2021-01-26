  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
River Nene Carrot

Testimonials

"Hi James - just to say I tried Towcester First for my shopping, and went to Popsy and Peanut and got some lovely toys. "
- Jane Harries
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables

Potato And Roasted Garlic Soup

Author: Riverford Organics Published: 26th January 2021 06:56
 Recipe of the week
Preparation Time:  10 mins
Cooking Time: 45 mins
Serves: 4 people

 

Ingredients
  • 1 large head of garlic
  • oil for roasting & frying
  • 1 large onion, diced
  • 2 packs Riverford chicken stock or 1 litre good veg stock
  • 600g potatoes, peeled & diced

Instruction
  1. Cut a slice off the top of the garlic to reveal the tops of the cloves.
  2. Place on a small sheet of foil and drizzle with a little oil.
  3. Bake at 200˚C for 45 mins.
  4. Remove from the oven and leave to cool slightly.
  5. Gently fry the onion in 2 tbsp oil for 10 mins, stirring now and then to stop it catching.
  6. Add the potatoes, stock and season with salt and pepper.
  7. Simmer for 20 mins.
  8. Squeeze the roasted garlic cloves into the soup.
  9. Blitz in a processor or blender until smooth. Check for seasoning.


Courtesy of  Riverford Organics

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies