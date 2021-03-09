  • Bookmark this page

River Nene Carrot

Warm Pulled Lamb & Pomegranate Salad

Published: 9th March 2021
 Recipe of the week

 

Preparation Time: 30 mins
Cooking Time: 4 hours

Serves: 6 people

Ingredients
  • 500g/950g boneless lamb shoulder
  • 3 tbsp pomegranate molasses or reduced
  • pomegranate juice (see above)
  • 2 garlic cloves, crushed
  • 1 tsp cumin
  • 1 tsp cinnamon
  • 1 tsp dried oregano

for the salad:
  • 1 medium butternut squash, peeled & cut into 2cm chunks
  • 2 tbsp harissa paste
  • 4 tbsp olive oil
  • 140g bulgur wheat
  • 600ml hot vegetable stock
  • 1 garlic clove, crushed
  • 150g natural yogurt
  • 200g kale, cavolo nero or purple
  • sprouting broccoli
  • seeds from half a pomegranate

Instruction
  1. Mix the pomegranate molasses/reduced juice, garlic, oregano, cumin and cinnamon to a paste and rub it into the lamb.
  2. Wrap in foil and roast for 3-4 hours at 150°C.
  3. Remove from the oven and check that it’s cooked enough to shred – you should be able to push a spoon into the meat without too much effort.
  4. Allow to cool slightly and shred with a couple of forks, or your fingers.
  5. To make the salad, first heat the oven to 200°C.
  6. Toss the squash chunks with the harissa paste and 1 tbsp of oil, then spread out on a large baking tray and roast for 20 mins until softened and beginning to char around the edges.
  7. Strip the leaves from the cavolo nero/kale, or trim the PSB. Cut into pieces and blanch in salted boiling water for 4 mins. Drain well.
  8. Meanwhile put the bulgur wheat in a large bowl and pour over the hot stock.
  9. Cover with clingfilm and leave to absorb the liquid for 15 mins until the grains are tender, but still have a little bite.
  10. Mix half the lemon juice and the rest of the olive oil and mix together with the squash, kale and bulgur as it cools.
  11. In a separate bowl, mix the garlic and other half of the lemon juice into the yogurt Warm however much shredded lamb you feel is right (I really don’t think it needs much) and serve with the salad, pomegranate seeds and garlicky yogurt.

Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/

