Recipe of the Week Spring Green & Pamesan Tart Author: Riverford Organics Published: 18th April 2023 06:43 Preparation Time: 60 minutes Cooking Time: 60 minutes

Serves: 6 people

Ingredients for the pastry: 250g plain flour, plus extra for dusting

1 tsp fine sea salt

150g cold unsalted butter, chopped

1 egg, lightly beaten

1 tbsp milk

for the filling: 300g spring greens, rib stalks cut out

small knob of butter

1 large onion, diced

4 eggs, lightly beaten, plus 1 egg yolk

250ml double cream

100g parmesan or vegetarian equivalent, finely grated

a few wild garlic leaves (optional) Instruction For the pastry: In a large mixing bowl, rub the flour, salt and butter together with your fingertips until it resembles fine breadcrumbs. Make a well in the centre and add the rest of the ingredients. Bring together into a smooth dough with your fingertips. Turn out onto a lightly floured work surface and shape into a ball. Wrap in clingfilm and chill for at least 30 minutes, ideally longer. Preheat oven to 180˚C/Gas Mark 4. Lightly grease your tart tin with butter. Roll out the pastry into a 3mm thick circle; use the tin as a template and cut it slightly larger than the base. Roll the pastry around your floured rolling pin, then lift and roll it out into the tin. Press firmly but gently into the grooves. Fold the excess pastry over the top of the tin and roll firmly over the top with your rolling pin to cut off any excess. Prick the base several times with a fork, then chill the pastry for 15 minutes. Cut a piece of baking paper or foil large enough to cover the base and sides of the tin. Line with ceramic baking beans or dried pulses, making sure the beans and paper are snugly pushed into the sides of the tin. Bake for 15 minutes. Remove the beans and paper, then bake for another 10-15 minutes. The base should be dry and crisp and the top of the pastry edges golden. Leave to cool completely. For the filling:Cook the onion very gently in butter for about 10 minutes, stirring now and then, until soft without colouring. Leave to cool. Boil the spring green leaves in lightly salted water for 6-8 minutes, until tender. Drain, plunge into very cold water and leave to cool. Drain, squeeze out any excess liquid, then finely shred the leaves. Mix in a jug with the onion, eggs, cream, milk, parmesan, shredded wild garlic leaves if using and season(not too much salt as the parmesan is salty). Pour into the pastry case, making sure all the green bits are covered by the egg so they don’t burn. Bake for 30 minutes or so until just set and golden. Serve just warm or at room temperature.

Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk