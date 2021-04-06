  • Bookmark this page

Wild Garlic Pesto

Author: Riverford Organics Published: 6th April 2021 06:37
 Recipe of the week

 

Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking Time: 0 minutes

Serves: 1 large jar

This is delicious thrown through pasta, swirled through soups and stews or served as a condiment to baked potatoes or a perfectly roast chicken. Try using it as a salad dressing or popping a few dabs into your favourite sandwich. Will keep for at least a week in the fridge. Feel free to replace the hazelnuts with any nut of your choosing, likewise any salty hard cheese can work too.



Ingredients
  • 50g hazelnuts, skinned and toasted
  • 50g Parmesan grated
  • 100g wild garlic
  • olive oil
  • lemon

 
Instruction
  1. Thoroughly wash your wild garlic and place in a food processor, blitz until fairly well broken up.
  2. Next add your parmesan and process further, this will help to break down the garlic leaves.
  3. Finally add your hazelnuts. When the nuts are added you will want to have your olive oil to hand; turn the machine back on, and add olive oil to your desired consistency.
  4. Add salt, pepper and lemon juice to taste.
  5. You can always make this more traditionally and slowly in a pestle and mortar too.

Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk

