Recipe of the Week Wild Garlic Pesto Author: Riverford Organics Published: 6th April 2021 06:37 Preparation Time: 10 minutes Cooking Time: 0 minutes

Serves: 1 large jar This is delicious thrown through pasta, swirled through soups and stews or served as a condiment to baked potatoes or a perfectly roast chicken. Try using it as a salad dressing or popping a few dabs into your favourite sandwich. Will keep for at least a week in the fridge. Feel free to replace the hazelnuts with any nut of your choosing, likewise any salty hard cheese can work too.



Ingredients 50g hazelnuts, skinned and toasted

50g Parmesan grated

100g wild garlic

olive oil

lemon

Instruction Thoroughly wash your wild garlic and place in a food processor, blitz until fairly well broken up. Next add your parmesan and process further, this will help to break down the garlic leaves. Finally add your hazelnuts. When the nuts are added you will want to have your olive oil to hand; turn the machine back on, and add olive oil to your desired consistency. Add salt, pepper and lemon juice to taste. You can always make this more traditionally and slowly in a pestle and mortar too.

Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk