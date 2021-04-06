Wild Garlic Pesto
|Author: Riverford Organics
|Published: 6th April 2021 06:37
Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking Time: 0 minutes
Serves: 1 large jar
This is delicious thrown through pasta, swirled through soups and stews or served as a condiment to baked potatoes or a perfectly roast chicken. Try using it as a salad dressing or popping a few dabs into your favourite sandwich. Will keep for at least a week in the fridge. Feel free to replace the hazelnuts with any nut of your choosing, likewise any salty hard cheese can work too.
Ingredients
- 50g hazelnuts, skinned and toasted
- 50g Parmesan grated
- 100g wild garlic
- olive oil
- lemon
Instruction
- Thoroughly wash your wild garlic and place in a food processor, blitz until fairly well broken up.
- Next add your parmesan and process further, this will help to break down the garlic leaves.
- Finally add your hazelnuts. When the nuts are added you will want to have your olive oil to hand; turn the machine back on, and add olive oil to your desired consistency.
- Add salt, pepper and lemon juice to taste.
- You can always make this more traditionally and slowly in a pestle and mortar too.
Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk
