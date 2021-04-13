  • Bookmark this page

Recipe of the week

Roasted Asparagus With Hazelnut Dressing

Roasted Asparagus With Hazelnut Dressing

Author: Riverford Organics Published: 13th April 2021 06:56
 Recipe of the week

Baking the asparagus with olive oil intensifies its taste. Try to use fresh asparagus for this recipe.

Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking Time: 25 minutes
Serves: 4

Ingredients
  • 750g asparagus
  • 75g whole hazelnuts
  • 3 tbsp olive oil
  • 2 tbsp hazelnut/walnut oil
  • 1 tbsp white wine or balsamic vinegar
  • salt & pepper

 
Instruction
  1. Preheat the oven to 180°C/Gas Mark 4.
  2. Place the hazelnuts on a baking tray and place in the oven to toast, for about 10 minutes. Remove from the oven.
  3. Increase the oven temperature to 220°C/Gas Mark 8, ready for the asparagus.
  4. Place the nuts in the centre of a clean tea towel, fold the towel over and rub the towel so the skins come away from the nuts. Then coarsely chop or lightly blitz the nuts in a food processor. Keep to one side.
  5. To make the dressing, place the hazelnut oil, half the olive oil, the vinegar and salt and pepper to season. Whisk until combined and set to one side.
  6. Place the asparagus spears on a baking tray and toss with the remaining olive oil. Season with salt and pepper.
  7. Place in the oven and roast for about 12 minutes until they are just lightly browning and tender. If the spears are small they will take less time to cook, so keep an eye on them.
  8. Transfer the asparagus to a serving dish and drizzle over the dressing, then sprinkle over the hazelnuts and serve.

Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk

