Asparagus, Broad Bean & Herb Risotto
|Author: Riverford Organics
|Published: 23rd April 2024 06:26
Preparation Time: 15 minutes
Cooking Time: 25 minutes
Serves: 4
Ingredients
- 700g broad beans in their pods
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 100g butter
- 1 large onion, finely sliced
- 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
- 400g risotto rice
- 1 glass (250ml) dry white wine
- 1 ltr hot veg stock
- 250g asparagus, ends snapped off, stalks chopped into small pieces (leave the spear ends about 4-5cm)
- 100g grated parmesan/pecorino
- handful chopped basil, chives & mint
Instruction
- Pod the beans, then boil for 4 mins.
- Drain, plunge into cold water and drain again. Peel off the outer skins and put the inner beans to one side.
- Meanwhile, heat the oil and half the butter in a large heavy-based pan.
- Fry the onion gently for 8 mins, without colouring.
- Add the garlic and rice and cook, stirring, for 2 mins.
- Turn the heat up slightly. Add the wine. Reduce the heat and simmer until absorbed, then add the stock a ladle at a time, stirring constantly.
- After 20-25 mins, when the rice is almost cooked, add the asparagus. Cook for another 3-4 mins
- The rice should be cooked, but with some bite.
- Add the beans, the rest of the butter and the cheese.
- Season. Stir well, turn off the heat, cover and leave for 5 mins.
- Stir in the herbs just before serving.
Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk
