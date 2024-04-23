NN12

Recipe of the Week Asparagus, Broad Bean & Herb Risotto Author: Riverford Organics Published: 23rd April 2024 06:26 Preparation Time: 15 minutes Cooking Time: 25 minutes Serves: 4



Ingredients 700g broad beans in their pods

2 tbsp olive oil

100g butter

1 large onion, finely sliced

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

400g risotto rice

1 glass (250ml) dry white wine

1 ltr hot veg stock

250g asparagus, ends snapped off, stalks chopped into small pieces (leave the spear ends about 4-5cm)

100g grated parmesan/pecorino

handful chopped basil, chives & mint

Pod the beans, then boil for 4 mins. Drain, plunge into cold water and drain again. Peel off the outer skins and put the inner beans to one side. Meanwhile, heat the oil and half the butter in a large heavy-based pan. Fry the onion gently for 8 mins, without colouring. Add the garlic and rice and cook, stirring, for 2 mins. Turn the heat up slightly. Add the wine. Reduce the heat and simmer until absorbed, then add the stock a ladle at a time, stirring constantly. After 20-25 mins, when the rice is almost cooked, add the asparagus. Cook for another 3-4 mins The rice should be cooked, but with some bite. Add the beans, the rest of the butter and the cheese. Season. Stir well, turn off the heat, cover and leave for 5 mins. Stir in the herbs just before serving. Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk