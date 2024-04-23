  • Bookmark this page

"Congratulations, this week's edition is great. Full of enthusiasm and good stories and excellent news re the map - super idea!"
Asparagus, Broad Bean & Herb Risotto

Author: Riverford Organics Published: 23rd April 2024 06:26
 Recipe of the week

 

Preparation Time: 15 minutes
Cooking Time: 25 minutes
Serves: 4

Ingredients
  • 700g broad beans in their pods
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 100g butter
  • 1 large onion, finely sliced
  • 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
  • 400g risotto rice
  • 1 glass (250ml) dry white wine
  • 1 ltr hot veg stock
  • 250g asparagus, ends snapped off, stalks chopped into small pieces (leave the spear ends about 4-5cm)
  • 100g grated parmesan/pecorino
  • handful chopped basil, chives & mint

 
Instruction
  1. Pod the beans, then boil for 4 mins.
  2. Drain, plunge into cold water and drain again. Peel off the outer skins and put the inner beans to one side.
  3. Meanwhile, heat the oil and half the butter in a large heavy-based pan.
  4. Fry the onion gently for 8 mins, without colouring.
  5. Add the garlic and rice and cook, stirring, for 2 mins.
  6. Turn the heat up slightly. Add the wine. Reduce the heat and simmer until absorbed, then add the stock a ladle at a time, stirring constantly.
  7. After 20-25 mins, when the rice is almost cooked, add the asparagus. Cook for another 3-4 mins
  8. The rice should be cooked, but with some bite.
  9. Add the beans, the rest of the butter and the cheese.
  10. Season. Stir well, turn off the heat, cover and leave for 5 mins.
  11. Stir in the herbs just before serving.

Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk

