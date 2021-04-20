  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
River Nene Carrot

Testimonials

"James, just to say how impressed I am with the website. Nice teasers, strong images, right-length stories, informative. Keep up the fantastic work. Ron."
- Ron
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables

Spring Greens With Olive Oil & Lemon Dressing

Author: Riverford Organics Published: 20th April 2021 06:59
 Recipe of the week

 

Preparation Time: 5 minutes
Cooking Time: 5 minutes
Serves: 4

Ingredients
  • 1 bunch of spring greens, tough stalks removed, leaves shredded

for the dressing:
  • 100ml olive oil
  • juice of 1-2 lemons, to taste
  • 1 tbsp parsley, chopped
  • 1 tbsp dill, chopped

 
Instruction
  1. Mix all the dressing ingredients together in a bowl or jug and season with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper.
  2. Add the juice of 1 lemon to start with, taste and add more as you prefer.
  3. Cook the greens in a pan of salted boiling water for about 3 minutes, until just tender.
  4. Drain and toss them in just enough of the dressing to coat, then serve straightaway. Keep any extra dressing in a screw-topped jar for a few days.

Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies