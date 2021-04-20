Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables
Spring Greens With Olive Oil & Lemon Dressing
|Author: Riverford Organics
|Published: 20th April 2021 06:59
Preparation Time: 5 minutes
Cooking Time: 5 minutes
Serves: 4
Ingredients
- 1 bunch of spring greens, tough stalks removed, leaves shredded
for the dressing:
- 100ml olive oil
- juice of 1-2 lemons, to taste
- 1 tbsp parsley, chopped
- 1 tbsp dill, chopped
Instruction
- Mix all the dressing ingredients together in a bowl or jug and season with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper.
- Add the juice of 1 lemon to start with, taste and add more as you prefer.
- Cook the greens in a pan of salted boiling water for about 3 minutes, until just tender.
- Drain and toss them in just enough of the dressing to coat, then serve straightaway. Keep any extra dressing in a screw-topped jar for a few days.
