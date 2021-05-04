New Potato & Chorizo Hash With Asparagus & Poached Egg
|Author: Riverford Organics
|Published: 4th May 2021 07:36
Use the freshest eggs possible for poaching - the white will set around the yolk for a better result.
Preparation Time: 15 minutes
Cooking Time: 20 minutes
Serves: 4
Ingredients
- 600g new potatoes, scrubbed & halved or quartered if large
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 1 red onion, chopped
- 2 cooking chorizo sausages (200-250g), skin removed & meat crumbled
- 2 tbsp finely chopped parsley
- 250g asparagus
- splash of sherry vinegar
- ½ tsp smoked paprika
- splash of white wine or cider vinegar
- 2 eggs
Instruction
- Boil the potatoes in salted water for 12-15 mins, until tender. Drain and lightly crush with a masher or fork.
- While the potatoes are cooking, heat 1 tbsp oil in a pan and cook the onion slowly for 6 mins without colouring.
- Add the chorizo and fry for 2-3 mins.
- Add the potatoes and warm through.
- Stir in the parsley and season with salt and pepper to taste.
- Meanwhile, toss the asparagus in 1 tbsp oil in a baking dish. Add a splash of sherry vinegar, the paprika and season.
- Roast at 180°C for 10-15 mins, until just tender (or griddle for 5 mins).
- Bring a pan of water to a slow rolling boil. Add a good splash of white wine or cider vinegar. Crack the eggs into individual small bowls. Use a spoon to swirl the water and drop the eggs in, one at a time. Cook for 2½ mins for a runny yolk.
- While the eggs are cooking, plate the potatoes and asparagus. Remove the eggs and serve on the potatoes. Sprinkle the eggs with some extra salt.
Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk
Comments
