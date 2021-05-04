NN12

>

Recipes

>

Recipe of the Week New Potato & Chorizo Hash With Asparagus & Poached Egg Author: Riverford Organics Published: 4th May 2021 07:36 Use the freshest eggs possible for poaching - the white will set around the yolk for a better result. Preparation Time: 15 minutes Cooking Time: 20 minutes Serves: 4



Ingredients

600g new potatoes, scrubbed & halved or quartered if large

2 tbsp olive oil

1 red onion, chopped

2 cooking chorizo sausages (200-250g), skin removed & meat crumbled

2 tbsp finely chopped parsley

250g asparagus

splash of sherry vinegar

½ tsp smoked paprika

splash of white wine or cider vinegar

2 eggs

Instruction Boil the potatoes in salted water for 12-15 mins, until tender. Drain and lightly crush with a masher or fork. While the potatoes are cooking, heat 1 tbsp oil in a pan and cook the onion slowly for 6 mins without colouring. Add the chorizo and fry for 2-3 mins. Add the potatoes and warm through. Stir in the parsley and season with salt and pepper to taste. Meanwhile, toss the asparagus in 1 tbsp oil in a baking dish. Add a splash of sherry vinegar, the paprika and season. Roast at 180°C for 10-15 mins, until just tender (or griddle for 5 mins). Bring a pan of water to a slow rolling boil. Add a good splash of white wine or cider vinegar. Crack the eggs into individual small bowls. Use a spoon to swirl the water and drop the eggs in, one at a time. Cook for 2½ mins for a runny yolk. While the eggs are cooking, plate the potatoes and asparagus. Remove the eggs and serve on the potatoes. Sprinkle the eggs with some extra salt. Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk Report this article as inappropriate You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.