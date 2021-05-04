  • Bookmark this page

New Potato & Chorizo Hash With Asparagus & Poached Egg

Author: Riverford Organics Published: 4th May 2021 07:36
 
 Recipe of the week

 Use the freshest eggs possible for poaching - the white will set around the yolk for a better result.

Preparation Time: 15 minutes
Cooking Time: 20 minutes
Serves: 4

Ingredients

  • 600g new potatoes, scrubbed & halved or quartered if large
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 red onion, chopped
  • 2 cooking chorizo sausages (200-250g), skin removed & meat crumbled
  • 2 tbsp finely chopped parsley
  • 250g asparagus
  • splash of sherry vinegar
  • ½ tsp smoked paprika
  • splash of white wine or cider vinegar
  • 2 eggs

 
Instruction
  1. Boil the potatoes in salted water for 12-15 mins, until tender. Drain and lightly crush with a masher or fork.
  2. While the potatoes are cooking, heat 1 tbsp oil in a pan and cook the onion slowly for 6 mins without colouring.
  3. Add the chorizo and fry for 2-3 mins.
  4. Add the potatoes and warm through.
  5. Stir in the parsley and season with salt and pepper to taste.
  6. Meanwhile, toss the asparagus in 1 tbsp oil in a baking dish. Add a splash of sherry vinegar, the paprika and season.
  7. Roast at 180°C for 10-15 mins, until just tender (or griddle for 5 mins).
  8. Bring a pan of water to a slow rolling boil. Add a good splash of white wine or cider vinegar. Crack the eggs into individual small bowls. Use a spoon to swirl the water and drop the eggs in, one at a time. Cook for 2½ mins for a runny yolk.
  9. While the eggs are cooking, plate the potatoes and asparagus. Remove the eggs and serve on the potatoes. Sprinkle the eggs with some extra salt.

 

Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk

