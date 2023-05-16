Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables
Minted Braised Little Gems
|Author: Riverford Organics
|Published: 16th May 2023 06:05
Preparation Time: 3 minutes
Cooking Time: 25 minutes
Serves: 8
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- 1 tablespoon good-quality white wine vinegar
- 4 Little Gem lettuces
- 5 sprigs of mint
- 100ml chicken or vegetable stock
Instruction
- Put the sugar, vinegar and 2 tablespoons of water in a small pan and heat gently until the sugar has dissolved. Remove from the heat.
- Remove and discard the outer leaves from the lettuces. Cut each lettuce into quarters, place in an ovenproof dish with the mint, stock and sugar/vinegar syrup and season well. Cover and cook in an oven preheated to 180°C/Gas Mark 4 for 20–25 minutes, until the lettuces are tender.
Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk
Comments
