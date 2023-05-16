  • Bookmark this page

"Just to say that I think the new look to the NN12 site is excellent! It's packed with information but not over-crowded and in-yer-face like a lot of sites. It's great to scroll down and see all the ne..." more
- Nick King
- Nick King
Minted Braised Little Gems

Author: Riverford Organics Published: 16th May 2023 06:05
 
 Recipe of the week

 

Preparation Time: 3 minutes
Cooking Time: 25 minutes
Serves: 8

Ingredients
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 1 tablespoon good-quality white wine vinegar
  • 4 Little Gem lettuces
  • 5 sprigs of mint
  • 100ml chicken or vegetable stock

 
Instruction
  1. Put the sugar, vinegar and 2 tablespoons of water in a small pan and heat gently until the sugar has dissolved. Remove from the heat.
  2. Remove and discard the outer leaves from the lettuces. Cut each lettuce into quarters, place in an ovenproof dish with the mint, stock and sugar/vinegar syrup and season well. Cover and cook in an oven preheated to 180°C/Gas Mark 4 for 20–25 minutes, until the lettuces are tender.

 

 

Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk

