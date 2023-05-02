  • Bookmark this page

Creamed Spinach Or Chard With Garlic And Basil

Author: Riverford Organics Published: 2nd May 2023 06:17
 
 Recipe of the week

Try on toast as a light supper dish with a tomato salad on the side. Or serve as a side vegetable.  

Preparation Time: 5 minutes
Cooking Time: 10 minutes
Serves: 4

Ingredients
  • 300g spinach or chard
  • 1 clove garlic, minced (optional)
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 3 tbsp crème fraîche
  • leaves from a small bunch basil, roughly chopped
  • few drops lemon juice
  • salt + black pepper
 
Instruction
  1. Cook the spinach or chard in a covered pan in 1cm water until tender, stirring once or twice during cooking (true spinach will only need a minute or two but erbette or chard will need more cooking).
  2. Drain and refresh in cold water. Press and squeeze water from the leaves until they are as dry as possible. Chop finely.
  3. Warm the olive oil in a heavy frying pan, add the garlic if using, then the spinach and stir until spinach is hot. Add the crème fraîche and cook until bubbling, then add the basil and salt and pepper to taste.
  4. Stir again, then finish with a few drops of lemon juice.

 

 

 

Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk

