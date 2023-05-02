NN12

Recipe of the Week Creamed Spinach Or Chard With Garlic And Basil Author: Riverford Organics Published: 2nd May 2023 06:17 Try on toast as a light supper dish with a tomato salad on the side. Or serve as a side vegetable. Preparation Time: 5 minutes Cooking Time: 10 minutes Serves: 4



Ingredients 300g spinach or chard

1 clove garlic, minced (optional)

2 tbsp olive oil

3 tbsp crème fraîche

leaves from a small bunch basil, roughly chopped

few drops lemon juice

Cook the spinach or chard in a covered pan in 1cm water until tender, stirring once or twice during cooking (true spinach will only need a minute or two but erbette or chard will need more cooking). Drain and refresh in cold water. Press and squeeze water from the leaves until they are as dry as possible. Chop finely. Warm the olive oil in a heavy frying pan, add the garlic if using, then the spinach and stir until spinach is hot. Add the crème fraîche and cook until bubbling, then add the basil and salt and pepper to taste. Stir again, then finish with a few drops of lemon juice. Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk