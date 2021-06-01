NN12

Recipe of the Week Creamed Spinach And Roasted Garlic Orecchiette Author: Riverford Organics Published: 1st June 2021 06:28 You could use wet garlic when it’s in season. Instead of roasting it, finely shred about half to a third of a stick and cook with the spinach. Vegans could use egg-free pasta, oil for wilting the spinach, soy cream instead of double and leave out the cheese. Preparation Time: 10 minutes Cooking Time: 40 minutes Serves: 2



Ingredients 1 whole dried garlic bulb

good olive oil

250g orecchiette pasta (little ear shapes), or another pasta shape

a small knob of butter

200g spinach leaves, roughly shredded

50g parmesan (or vegetarian alternative), freshly grated

100ml double cream

75ml white wine

a pinch of freshly ground nutmeg Instruction Preheat the oven to 200˚C. Rub off the excess papery skin from garlic without separating the cloves. Slice the tips off, exposing the ends of the cloves. Place the garlic on a piece of foil, drizzle with 1 tbsp olive oil and fold the foil round to seal it. Put in a baking dish and bake until very soft, approx 40 mins. Remove from the oven. Boil the pasta in salted water for 12 mins until just tender. While the pasta is boiling, heat 1 tbsp oil or a knob of butter in a large frying pan. Add the spinach and white wine (and wet garlic if you’re using it instead of roasted garlic). Heat gently for 3-4 mins to wilt and let the wine evaporate. Add the nutmeg and cream, then squeeze in the pulp from about half the roasted garlic (use the rest to spread on toast or in other cooking). Increase the heat slightly and stir for 2-3 mins to reduce. Stir in the parmesan. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Drain the pasta and stir into the sauce.

