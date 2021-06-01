Creamed Spinach And Roasted Garlic Orecchiette
|Author: Riverford Organics
|Published: 1st June 2021 06:28
You could use wet garlic when it’s in season. Instead of roasting it, finely shred about half to a third of a stick and cook with the spinach. Vegans could use egg-free pasta, oil for wilting the spinach, soy cream instead of double and leave out the cheese.
Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking Time: 40 minutes
Serves: 2
Ingredients
- 1 whole dried garlic bulb
- good olive oil
- 250g orecchiette pasta (little ear shapes), or another pasta shape
- a small knob of butter
- 200g spinach leaves, roughly shredded
- 50g parmesan (or vegetarian alternative), freshly grated
- 100ml double cream
- 75ml white wine
- a pinch of freshly ground nutmeg
Instruction
- Preheat the oven to 200˚C.
- Rub off the excess papery skin from garlic without separating the cloves. Slice the tips off, exposing the ends of the cloves. Place the garlic on a piece of foil, drizzle with 1 tbsp olive oil and fold the foil round to seal it. Put in a baking dish and bake until very soft, approx 40 mins.
- Remove from the oven. Boil the pasta in salted water for 12 mins until just tender.
- While the pasta is boiling, heat 1 tbsp oil or a knob of butter in a large frying pan. Add the spinach and white wine (and wet garlic if you’re using it instead of roasted garlic). Heat gently for 3-4 mins to wilt and let the wine evaporate.
- Add the nutmeg and cream, then squeeze in the pulp from about half the roasted garlic (use the rest to spread on toast or in other cooking).
- Increase the heat slightly and stir for 2-3 mins to reduce. Stir in the parmesan.
- Season with salt and pepper to taste.
- Drain the pasta and stir into the sauce.
Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk
