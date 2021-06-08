  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
River Nene Carrot

Testimonials

"From feedback received from our various helpers a lot of our visitors had observed that they found us by visiting the website and decided to come along. So it works and thank you very much!! "
- Jackie E
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables

Wet Garlic Rarebit

Author: Riverford Organic Published: 8th June 2021 06:14

 Recipe of the week

 It is just normal garlic picked early before the cloves and bulb are fully formed. It is sweeter and less pungent than dried garlic and requires only very light cooking. For the allium aficionados amongst you it can even be eaten raw and thinly sliced.

Preparation Time: 20 minutes
Cooking Time: 20 minutes
Serves: 2

Ingredients
  • 25g butter
  • 10cm piece wet garlic, finely shredded
  • 1 tsp english mustard powder
  • 50ml ale or stout
  • splash of worcestershire sauce
  • 200g medium cheddar cheese, grated
  • 2 egg yolks
  • 2-4 slices bread, depending on loaf size
  • extra shredded raw garlic, optional

 

 

Instruction
  1. Melt the butter and fry the garlic for 2 mins on a gentle heat.
  2. Whisk in the mustard powder, beer and Worcestershire sauce.
  3. Gently heat, adding the cheese and whisking together until smooth (don’t let it boil).
  4. Remove from the heat and leave to cool slightly. Whisk in the eggs yolks.
  5. Heat a grill and lightly toast the bread on both sides.
  6. Spoon the cheese mixture onto the toast.
  7. Grill until bubbling and golden.

 

Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies