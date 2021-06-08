Wet Garlic Rarebit
|Author: Riverford Organic
|Published: 8th June 2021 06:14
It is just normal garlic picked early before the cloves and bulb are fully formed. It is sweeter and less pungent than dried garlic and requires only very light cooking. For the allium aficionados amongst you it can even be eaten raw and thinly sliced.
Preparation Time: 20 minutes
Cooking Time: 20 minutes
Serves: 2
Ingredients
- 25g butter
- 10cm piece wet garlic, finely shredded
- 1 tsp english mustard powder
- 50ml ale or stout
- splash of worcestershire sauce
- 200g medium cheddar cheese, grated
- 2 egg yolks
- 2-4 slices bread, depending on loaf size
- extra shredded raw garlic, optional
Instruction
- Melt the butter and fry the garlic for 2 mins on a gentle heat.
- Whisk in the mustard powder, beer and Worcestershire sauce.
- Gently heat, adding the cheese and whisking together until smooth (don’t let it boil).
- Remove from the heat and leave to cool slightly. Whisk in the eggs yolks.
- Heat a grill and lightly toast the bread on both sides.
- Spoon the cheese mixture onto the toast.
- Grill until bubbling and golden.
Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk
