Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables

Broad Bean And Goat's Cheese Omelette

Author: Riverford Organics Published: 30th May 2023 06:02

 Recipe of the week
Preparation Time: 5 minutes
Cooking Time: 10 minutes
Serves: 3

Ingredients
  • 75g shelled broad beans
  • 3 eggs
  • 1 teaspoon finely chopped fresh dill
  • butter for frying
  • 25-40g firm goat's cheese, diced

 

Instruction
  1. Drop the broad beans into a pan of boiling salted water. Simmer for 1 minute then drain and run the beans under the cold tap. Using a sharp knife, slit the tough outer skin and squeeze out the tender beanlets inside. Discard the skins. Simmer the skinned or unskinned beans in salted water until tender, a matter of a couple minutes for skinned beans, a little longer if they are unskinned. Drain.
  2. Beat the eggs and add the dill, salt and pepper. Melt a knob of butter in a frying pan and when it is foaming pour in the eggs. Scatter the beans over the eggs. Cook as you would any omelette, until it is set but is still moist. Scatter the goat's cheese over the omelette, roll up and tip onto a plate. Eat immediately.

 

Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk

