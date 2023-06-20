NN12

Recipes

Recipe of the Week Hay Baked Carrots Author: Riverford Organics Published: 20th June 2023 06:15 Don’t worry, we’re not trying to get you to feast on forage and fodder; the hay is there as an aromatic, much in the way you’d use any other herb. The flavour is pronounced but not over powering, more meadow pasture than rabbit hutch. Any clean hay that was destined for animal feed is suitable, you should be able to pick some up in your local pet shop. This is a dish to cook while the sun shines. Preparation Time: 10 minutes Cooking Time: 45 minutes

Serves: 4 people

Ingredients 500g bunched carrots

a few handfuls of clean hay

muslin/cheesecloth

200ml water/stock/cider or wine

olive oil Instruction Remove the tops and give the carrots a good scrub. Keep any small carrots whole and split the larger ones into comparable sizes. Toss the carrots with a little olive oil and season well with salt and pepper. Wrap the carrots up loosely in an envelope of muslin. Wet the hay in a bowl of water and spread half out in a roasting tray, lay the bag of carrots on top and cover with the remaining hay. Tip the water, stock, cider or wine into the tray and cover everything tightly with a double layer of foil. Bake for 45 mins at 200˚C/gas mark 6, and leave to rest for 10 mins before opening. Lift the muslin bag straight into a serving bowl and tease it open to reveal the carrots.

