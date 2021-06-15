Asparagus With Smoked Rarebit Dip
|Author: Riverford Organics
|Published: 15th June 2021 07:19
Use it as a dip or pile the asparagus and rarebit onto hot toast and grill until golden and bubbling.
Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking Time: 10 minutes
Serves: 2
Ingredients
- 200g asparagus
- 20g plain flour
- 20g butter
- 100ml ale
- 100g smoked cheddar (Godminster is perfect), grated
- 1 tsp dijon mustard
Instructions
- Melt the butter and beat in the flour to make a roux.
- Slowly add the beer, whisking as you go and heat until it starts to thicken.
- Whisk in the grated cheese and the mustard. Add a little black pepper.
- Boil, steam or roast the asparagus until just tender and serve with a bowl of warm rarebit mix and dip to your heart’s content.
Courtesy of http://www.riverfordsacrewell.co.uk/
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.