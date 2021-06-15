  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
River Nene Carrot

Testimonials

"The Mount and Watermeadows are already real asset to Towcester, thank you for getting information about it, out"
- Linda S
Asparagus With Smoked Rarebit Dip

Author: Riverford Organics Published: 15th June 2021 07:19
 

 Recipe of the week

Use it as a dip or pile the asparagus and rarebit onto hot toast and grill until golden and bubbling.
 

Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking Time: 10 minutes

Serves: 2

Ingredients
  • 200g asparagus
  • 20g plain flour
  • 20g butter
  • 100ml ale
  • 100g smoked cheddar (Godminster is perfect), grated
  • 1 tsp dijon mustard
 Instructions
  1. Melt the butter and beat in the flour to make a roux.
  2. Slowly add the beer, whisking as you go and heat until it starts to thicken.
  3. Whisk in the grated cheese and the mustard. Add a little black pepper.
  4. Boil, steam or roast the asparagus until just tender and serve with a bowl of warm rarebit mix and dip to your heart’s content.

 

Courtesy of http://www.riverfordsacrewell.co.uk/

 

 

Comments

