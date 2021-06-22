  • Bookmark this page

Pimientos de Padron

Author: Riverford Organics Published: 22nd June 2021 08:07
 Recipe of the week

Padron peppers (pimientos de padrón) originally hail from Galacia and are a tapas favourite in Spain. We’ve discovered these tasty peppers also like growing on our farm in France. Here is a quick and easy authentic tapas recipe.

Preparation Time: 5 minutes
Cooking Time: 10 minutes

Serves: 4 people

Ingredients
  • 200g padron peppers
  • good quality olive oil for frying
  • coarse sea salt
  • spanish smoked paprika (optional)

 

Instruction
  1. Clean and dry the padron peppers, leaving them whole with their stalks intact.
  2. Heat a generous covering of olive oil in a large, heavy based frying pan. When the oil is hot and glistening, add the peppers. Depending on the size of your pan, you may need to fry them in a couple of batches.
  3. Keep on a high heat; turning occasionally until their shiny skins are wrinkled and blistered (you will notice they deflate too).
  4. Remove from the heat. Serve immediately in a tapas dish with a good sprinkling of sea salt. For a twist, add a pinch of Spanish smoked paprika.
  5. This dish also lends itself to a bottle of ice cold beer with a twist of lime and a good dose of sunshine...

Courtesy of http://www.riverfordsacrewell.co.uk/

