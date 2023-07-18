NN12

Recipe of the Week Roasted Tomato Nicoise Salad Author: Riverford Organics Published: 18th July 2023 07:05 Preparation Time: 15 minutes Cooking Time: 40 minutes

Serves: 4 people

Ingredients 250g cherry tomatoes, halved

a few marjoram/oregano leaves

2 tsp caster sugar

6 tbsp olive oil

½ red onion, finely chopped

2 tbsp red wine vinegar

4 eggs

700g new potatoes, halved or quartered if large

250g green beans, topped, tailed & cut into thirds

1 clove garlic, finely chopped

2 tsp dijon mustard

juice ½ lemon

200g mixed salad leaves

20 pitted black olives

2 tbsp capers (if in brine, soak in cold water for 10 mins, then drain)

handful fresh basil leaves Instruction Preheat the oven to 180°C/Gas Mark 4. Lay the tomatoes on a non-stick baking tray or a tray lined with baking parchment. Sprinkle over the marjoram or oregano leaves, 1 teaspoon of sugar and a little salt and pepper. Drizzle with 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Roast for 30 minutes. Remove from the oven and leave to cool. While the tomatoes are roasting, put the onion in a bowl with the other teaspoon of sugar and 2 tablespoons of vinegar and leave to marinate for 20 minutes. Boil the eggs for 6-8 minutes, depending whether you prefer a soft or harder yolk. Drain, pop in a bowl of cold water and leave to cool. Boil the potatoes in salted water for 12-15 minutes until tender, then drain. Boil or steam the beans for 5 minutes. Refresh in cold water, then drain again. Make the dressing: Whisk the marinated onion with the rest of the oil, garlic, mustard and lemon juice. Season with salt and pepper. Arrange the salad leaves, potatoes, tomatoes, beans, olives and capers on a large plate. Peel the eggs, cut into quarters and tuck them in around the salad. Drizzle over the dressing and scatter over the basil to serve.

