Recipe of the Week Green Bean And Hazelnut Pilaf Author: Riverford Organics Published: 18th August 2020 06:32 Nice rice in a trice. Preparation Time: 10 minutes Cooking Time: 40 minutes

Serves: 2 people

Ingredients 200g basmati rice

1 lemon

25g butter

pinch of saffron

½ cinnamon stick

4 cardamom pods

2 cloves

1 bay leaf

200g french beans or runner beans finely sliced

handful of dill, chopped

40g toasted hazelnuts, chopped

Instruction Put two pans of salted water on to bowl. Wash the rice thoroughly in a sieve. Peel the zest from the lemon in thin strips. Tip the rice into one of the pans of boiling water and simmer for 6 mins. Drain the rice well, put the pan back onto the heat and melt the butter, add the saffron, cinnamon stick, cardamom, cloves, bay leaf and 3 strips of lemon zest. Fry them lightly for 1 min. Season the rice well with salt and pepper. Tip 50ml of water into the pan and add the rice back in, gently turn through the butter, try not to compress it too much. Gently level it out and press 8 holes into the rice with the handle of a wooden spoon. Drape a tea towel over the pan, pop the lid on and fold the edges up and over the lid. Cook on a very low heat for 25 mins. Meanwhile blanch the green beans in the other pan until just tender. When the rice is ready stir in the beans and adjust with salt, pepper a few squeezes of lemon, garnished with the hazelnuts.

