The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
River Nene Carrot

Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables

Green Bean And Hazelnut Pilaf

Author: Riverford Organics Published: 18th August 2020 06:32
 Recipe of the week

Nice rice in a trice.

Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking Time: 40 minutes

Serves: 2 people

Ingredients
  • 200g basmati rice
  • 1 lemon
  • 25g butter
  • pinch of saffron
  • ½ cinnamon stick
  • 4 cardamom pods
  • 2 cloves
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 200g french beans or runner beans finely sliced
  • handful of dill, chopped
  • 40g toasted hazelnuts, chopped

 

Instruction
  1. Put two pans of salted water on to bowl. Wash the rice thoroughly in a sieve. Peel the zest from the lemon in thin strips.
  2. Tip the rice into one of the pans of boiling water and simmer for 6 mins. Drain the rice well, put the pan back onto the heat and melt the butter, add the saffron, cinnamon stick, cardamom, cloves, bay leaf and 3 strips of lemon zest. Fry them lightly for 1 min. Season the rice well with salt and pepper.
  3. Tip 50ml of water into the pan and add the rice back in, gently turn through the butter, try not to compress it too much. Gently level it out and press 8 holes into the rice with the handle of a wooden spoon.
  4. Drape a tea towel over the pan, pop the lid on and fold the edges up and over the lid. Cook on a very low heat for 25 mins. Meanwhile blanch the green beans in the other pan until just tender. When the rice is ready stir in the beans and adjust with salt, pepper a few squeezes of lemon, garnished with the hazelnuts.

Courtesy of http://www.riverfordsacrewell.co.uk/

