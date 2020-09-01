Devilled Tomatoes
|Author: Riverford Organics
|Published: 1st September 2020 06:47
To devil something is a very English way of saying ‘add spice and heat’: if the end product doesn’t make your nose sweat then you’re not doing it right! This devilling sauce works well with many different kinds of grilled or fried meat and fish too.
Preparation Time: 5 minutes
Cooking Time: 20 minutes
Serves: 2 people
Ingredients
- 6 ripe tomatoes
- 1 tsp light brown sugar
- 1 tsp paprika
- 1 tsp English mustard powder
- ½ tsp cayenne pepper
- 1 tsp Worcester sauce
- 1 tbsp red wine vinegar
Instruction
- Heat the oven to 200°C/Gas 6. Cut the tomatoes in half, rub lightly with oil and place in a roasting tin, cut side up.
- Mix all the devilling ingredients together and season well with salt.
- Spoon the sauce over the tomatoes and roast in the oven for 15–20 minutes until cooked through and starting to colour.
- Check halfway and spoon any sauce that has collected in the bottom of the tin back over the tomatoes.
Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/
Comments
