  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
River Nene Carrot

Testimonials

"Art & Craft Festival added to the website - advertising here certainly brought people in to our Christmas Fair which was very successful."
- JE - Litchborough
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables

Savoy Cabbage Thoran With Sticky Jasmine Rice

Author: Riverford Organics Published: 13th September 2022 06:05
 Recipe of the week

Thoran is an Indian dish, originating in Kerala. Traditionally, the recipe uses fresh coconut, but that can be hard to find (although we do sell coconut oil alongside our vegboxes). You can use other greens apart from cabbage, e.g. kale, so it’s good for ringing the changes with your vegbox. Serve with sticky jasmine rice (my favourite although not traditional), or simple boiled basmati, for a light, healthy supper.

Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking Time: 30 minutes

Serves: 2 people

Ingredients

  • 2 tbsp coconut oil
  • 1 onion, peeled & finely sliced (or use a shredded leek)
  • 2 tsp black mustard seeds
  • 1 tbsp dried curry leaves
  • 3cm fresh ginger, peeled & finely grated
  • 1-2 red chillies, depending on your preference for heat, or use some dried chilli flakes
  • ½ tsp freshly ground cumin seeds
  • ½ tsp turmeric
  • ½ a very large or 1 small savoy cabbage, shredded, tough core & ribs removed
  • 50g creamed coconut from a block, chopped or grated
  • handful dried coconut chips/shreds,
  • toasted in a dry frying pan until golden
  • handful coriander leaves (optional)
  • 200g jasmine rice
  • salt

Instruction
  1. Put the rice in a saucepan with twice the volume of water and a good pinch of salt. Bring up to the boil, cover and cook for 10 minutes.
  2. Turn off the heat. Leave it covered to let the rice steam while you make the cabbage thoran.
  3. Heat the coconut oil, add the onion and fry on a low heat for 10 minutes until softened, stirring now and then to stop it catching.
  4. Turn the heat up a little. Add the mustard seeds and curry leaves and fry for about 1 minute, until you hear the seeds start to pop.
  5. Add the ginger, chilli, cumin and turmeric and stir for 30 seconds. Then add the cabbage, creamed coconut and 2 tablespoons of water.
  6. Season and stir for 1 minute or so to mix the ingredients together, then cover and cook on a lowish heat for about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the cabbage has softened.
  7. Add a splash more water if the cabbage starts to catch on the bottom of the pan. Check the seasoning.
  8. Scatter over the coconut chips and fresh coriander, if using.
  9. Once the cabbage is cooked, fluff up the rice with a fork; all the liquid should be absorbed and the rice sticky and tender.

 

Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies