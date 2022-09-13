NN12

Recipes

Recipe of the Week Savoy Cabbage Thoran With Sticky Jasmine Rice Author: Riverford Organics Published: 13th September 2022 06:05 Thoran is an Indian dish, originating in Kerala. Traditionally, the recipe uses fresh coconut, but that can be hard to find (although we do sell coconut oil alongside our vegboxes). You can use other greens apart from cabbage, e.g. kale, so it’s good for ringing the changes with your vegbox. Serve with sticky jasmine rice (my favourite although not traditional), or simple boiled basmati, for a light, healthy supper. Preparation Time: 10 minutes

Cooking Time: 30 minutes

Serves: 2 people

Ingredients

2 tbsp coconut oil

1 onion, peeled & finely sliced (or use a shredded leek)

2 tsp black mustard seeds

1 tbsp dried curry leaves

3cm fresh ginger, peeled & finely grated

1-2 red chillies, depending on your preference for heat, or use some dried chilli flakes

½ tsp freshly ground cumin seeds

½ tsp turmeric

½ a very large or 1 small savoy cabbage, shredded, tough core & ribs removed

50g creamed coconut from a block, chopped or grated

handful dried coconut chips/shreds,

toasted in a dry frying pan until golden

handful coriander leaves (optional)

200g jasmine rice

salt

Put the rice in a saucepan with twice the volume of water and a good pinch of salt. Bring up to the boil, cover and cook for 10 minutes. Turn off the heat. Leave it covered to let the rice steam while you make the cabbage thoran. Heat the coconut oil, add the onion and fry on a low heat for 10 minutes until softened, stirring now and then to stop it catching. Turn the heat up a little. Add the mustard seeds and curry leaves and fry for about 1 minute, until you hear the seeds start to pop. Add the ginger, chilli, cumin and turmeric and stir for 30 seconds. Then add the cabbage, creamed coconut and 2 tablespoons of water. Season and stir for 1 minute or so to mix the ingredients together, then cover and cook on a lowish heat for about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the cabbage has softened. Add a splash more water if the cabbage starts to catch on the bottom of the pan. Check the seasoning. Scatter over the coconut chips and fresh coriander, if using. Once the cabbage is cooked, fluff up the rice with a fork; all the liquid should be absorbed and the rice sticky and tender. Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/