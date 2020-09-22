3 Ways With Runner Beans

sliced & dressed

Clean & de-string the beans with a peeler. Slice finely at an angle and blanch for 3-4 mins until just cooked. Throw with a simple vinaigrette, salsa verde or pesto. For a bit of luxury, add a blob of clotted cream to the just cooked beans and top with toasted almonds.

slow cooked

Try cooking roughly sliced into a rich tomato sauce for the best part of an hour until melting and tender; makes a perfect pasta sauce with a few anchovies or capers chopped through.

salads

They are delicious thrown through late summer salads, either lightly blanched or peeled raw into long, curly and crunchy strips.

