The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
"Thanks for this and thanks to you within days I had several 'Man and Van' calls."
- Vanessa Bird - NORPIP
Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables

Salad Of French Beans And Grilled Leeks With Tapenade Dressing

Author: Riverford Organics Published: 12th September 2023 06:07
A wonderful high-summer salad, to be served with chicken or a meaty fish such as tuna. You could add a little shaved fennel before serving, if you like.

Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking Time: 10 minutes

Serves: 5 people

Ingredients

  • 300g french beans, trimmed
  • 500g leeks, trimmed
  • a little olive oil

for the tapenade dressing:
  • 75g stoned black olives
  • 1 garlic clove, peeled
  • 2 anchovy fillets
  • 1 tsp capers, soaked in cold water for 20 mins, then drained & squeezed dry
  • 1 fresh chilli (optional)
  • 125ml olive oil
  • 1 tbsp parsley/basil/tarragon, chopped (optional)
  • freshly ground black pepper

Instruction
  1. First make the dressing. Put the olives, garlic, anchovies, capers and chilli, if using, in a food processor and whiz to a rough paste.
  2. Gradually add the olive oil and mix to make a dressing with a coating consistency. At this point the chopped herbs can be added. Season with freshly ground black pepper.
  3. Cook the french beans in boiling salted water for 3–4 minutes; they should still have some ‘bite’. Drain and set aside.
  4. Cook the leeks in boiling salted water for 5 minutes, then drain thoroughly.
  5. Cut them in half lengthways, toss in a little olive oil and then grill on a ridged grill pan until they are just tender and lightly charred. Cut into 6cm lengths.
  6. Mix the beans and leeks together and then stir in enough dressing to taste.

Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/

