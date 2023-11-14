  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
River Nene Carrot

Testimonials

"Great website. Memories of Towcester and surrounding areas after leaving Whittlebury in the 70s."
- CB
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables

Cauliflower Biryani

Author: Riverford Organics Published: 14th November 2023 06:52

 Recipe of the week

To make it a little more sinful, finely slice 1 large onion. Deep fry at 180˚C (use a deep fat fryer for safety), for approx 2-3 mins, until golden, then scatter over the dish. You could use whole yogurt instead of fat-free.

Preparation Time: 15 minutes
Cooking Time: 50 minutes

Serves: 4 people

Ingredients
  • oil for frying, eg. rapeseed
  • 2 onions, thinly sliced
  • 2 tbsp medium hot curry powder (less if you prefer it milder)
  • 2x 400g tins chopped tomatoes
  • 10 cardamom pods
  • 200g brown basmati rice, rinsed well & drained
  • 1 large cauliflower, cut into bite-sized florets
  • 200ml fat-free yogurt, plus extra to serve
  • 2 large garlic cloves, crushed
  • 50g piece fresh ginger, peeled & grated
  • 2 tsp cumin seeds
  • 1 tsp turmeric
  • 1 tsp garam masala
  • 50g fresh coriander
  • 4 tbsp flaked almonds, toasted in a dry frying pan until golden
  • fried onions to garnish (for sinners)

 

Instruction 
  1. Preheat the oven to 190˚C. Heat 2 tbsp oil in a large pan. Fry the onion on a low heat for approx 10 mins, until soft and translucent, without colouring.
  2. Add the curry powder, tinned tomatoes, cardamom pods, rice and 600ml water.
  3. Bring to the boil, reduce the heat and simmer for 25 mins, or until the rice is tender. While the rice is cooking, toss the cauli with the yogurt, garlic, ginger, cumin seeds, turmeric, garam masala and half the coriander leaves in a baking dish. Roast until the cauli is just tender but still with some bite, approx 20-30 mins, depending on how small you’ve cut the florets.
  4. Remove from the oven and stir in the cooked rice and half the almonds. Cover with foil and bake for a further 15 mins.
  5. Serve sprinkled with the rest of the almonds, coriander leaves, crispy fried onions (if using) and a dollop of extra yogurt.

 

 

 

Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2023 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies