  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
River Nene Carrot

Testimonials

"The site is excellent and a very useful source of information."
- Alison Burnley
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables

Stuffed Squash With Kale

Author: Riverford Organics Published: 22nd November 2022 06:38

 Recipe of the week

Starter recipe

Preparation Time: 15 minutes
Cooking Time: 30 minutes

Serves: 2 people

Ingredients
  • 1 small squash (approx 600g)
  • good olive oil
  • 25g quinoa (red gives a nutty flavour)
  • 100g feta
  • 2 tbsp mint & parsley, chopped
  • ¼ red cabbage, leaves finely shredded
  • 1 small beetroot, peeled & cut into thin matchsticks, or coarsely grated
  • ½ red onion, thinly sliced
  • 50g kale, leaves torn into small pieces
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • splash of cider vinegar
  • ½ tsp dijon mustard
  • 3 tbsp mixed seeds of your choice, toasted in a dry frying pan for 1 min


Instruction
  1. Preheat oven to 180˚C/Gas Mark 4.
  2. Cut the squash in half lengthways, scoop out the seeds, season and drizzle generously with oil.
  3. Place cut side down on a non-stick baking tray and roast until tender - about 30 minutes.
  4. Cook the quinoa in boiling water for 12 minutes, drain and leave to cool slightly, then mix with the feta, herbs and a drizzle of olive oil.
  5. Scatter the cabbage, beetroot and kale on a serving plate.
  6. In a small bowl, whisk the olive oil, mustard and vinegar. Season, then drizzle over the veg.
  7. Scatter over the seeds.
  8. Serve the squash filled with the quinoa and feta, with the salad on the side.

 

Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies