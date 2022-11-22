Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables
Stuffed Squash With Kale
|Author: Riverford Organics
|Published: 22nd November 2022 06:38
Starter recipe
Preparation Time: 15 minutes
Cooking Time: 30 minutes
Serves: 2 people
Ingredients
- 1 small squash (approx 600g)
- good olive oil
- 25g quinoa (red gives a nutty flavour)
- 100g feta
- 2 tbsp mint & parsley, chopped
- ¼ red cabbage, leaves finely shredded
- 1 small beetroot, peeled & cut into thin matchsticks, or coarsely grated
- ½ red onion, thinly sliced
- 50g kale, leaves torn into small pieces
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- splash of cider vinegar
- ½ tsp dijon mustard
- 3 tbsp mixed seeds of your choice, toasted in a dry frying pan for 1 min
Instruction
- Preheat oven to 180˚C/Gas Mark 4.
- Cut the squash in half lengthways, scoop out the seeds, season and drizzle generously with oil.
- Place cut side down on a non-stick baking tray and roast until tender - about 30 minutes.
- Cook the quinoa in boiling water for 12 minutes, drain and leave to cool slightly, then mix with the feta, herbs and a drizzle of olive oil.
- Scatter the cabbage, beetroot and kale on a serving plate.
- In a small bowl, whisk the olive oil, mustard and vinegar. Season, then drizzle over the veg.
- Scatter over the seeds.
- Serve the squash filled with the quinoa and feta, with the salad on the side.
Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/
Comments
