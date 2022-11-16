Teriyaki Sprouts With Chilli And Sesame
|Author: Riverford Organics
|Published: 16th November 2022 07:07
It’s great for quick meat stir fries, but is also good with green veg. Serve with cooked rice or egg noodles tossed in a little sesame oil for a simple vegetarian supper (add some tofu for protein), or add leftover pieces of cooked chicken, beef or pork from a roast.
Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking Time: 10 minutes
Serves: 4 people
Ingredients
- 500g brussels sprouts, trimmed
- oil for frying to a high temp, e.g. sunflower
- 1-2 red chillies, thinly sliced, seeds removed for less heat, if you prefer
- 2 garlic cloves, peeled & thinly sliced
- 3cm fresh ginger, peeled & grated or cut into very thin matchsticks
- 2 tbsp Riverford teriyaki sauce
- 1 tbsp sesame seeds (we used black ones for colour, but normal ones will do)
Instruction
- Boil the sprouts in a pan of salted water for approx 5 minutes, depending on size, until just tender.
- Drain, refresh in a bowl of cold water, then drain again. Leave whole, or cut larger ones in half.
- Heat 2 tablespoons oil in wok or large frying pan.
- When hot, add the sprouts, chilli, garlic and ginger.
- Stir fry for 2 minutes, then add the teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds and toss together for a few moments before serving.
Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.