Sprouts With Chestnuts And Bacon
|Author: Riverford Organics
|Published: 6th December 2022 06:36
Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking Time: 40 minutes
Serves: 4 people
Ingredients
- 500g brussel sprouts, trimmed
- 80g chestnuts
- 80g bacon lardons
Instruction
- Boil the sprouts until they are how you like them.
- Roast the chestnuts with the skins on and leave until skins go black.
- When the chestnuts are cool, peel them and pop in a pan with some lardons and the sprouts, mix together well and serve when bacon is cooked.
Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/
