The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
River Nene Carrot

Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables

Roast Potatoes With Lemon, Rosemary And Thyme

Author: Riverford Organics Published: 27th December 2023 08:18

 Recipe of the week

Crisp and caramelised from roasting, tart and tangy from the lemons, this variation on traditional roast potatoes makes a particularly good side for chicken or fish, accompanied by a bitter leaf salad.

Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking Time: 60 minutes

Serves: 6 people

Ingredients
  • 1.5kg fairly waxy potatoes (such as Marfona, Orla or Triplo), washed but not peeled, cut into halves or quarters, depending on size
  • 2 lemons, cut into thick slices, plus an extra ½ lemon to finish
  • 7–8 garlic cloves, unpeeled, lightly smashed
  • 4 rosemary sprigs
  • 6 thyme sprigs
  • 4 tbsp olive oil
  • salt and black pepper


Instruction
  1. Heat the oven to 180°C/Gas 4. Put the potatoes into a pan of cold salted water, bring to a boil, then simmer for 10 minutes. Drain and let dry in a colander for a few minutes.
  2. Transfer to a roasting pan and scatter over the lemon slices, garlic, rosemary and thyme. Drizzle over the oil and toss together with your hands, making sure each potato is coated in oil. Season well with salt and pepper.
  3. Roast for 35–40 minutes, turning everything once or twice, until the lemons are starting to caramelise and the potatoes are golden brown. Squeeze over the extra lemon half, sprinkle with a little more salt and serve immediately.

 

Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
